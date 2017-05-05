Man Utd player ratings from 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo to put one foot in final

United's striking sensation Rashford was once again the difference for the Red Devils | Photo: Getty Images/Octavio Passos

Manchester United defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in the Europa League semi-final giving the Red Devils the upper hand ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

José Mourinho's team put in a dominant display, missing many good chances to put the tie to bed in the first half alone.

Marcus Rashford's exquisite second-half free-kick gave the Red Devils the advantage ahead of the second leg at the Theatre of Dreams.

The defence

Sergio Romero - 7: Mourinho's faith in his Argentinian stand-in goalkeeper continued and Romero put in another solid display. He was forced into some good saves to keep United in control of the tie, as Celta's attack was by no means toothless. The big difference between Romero and first-choice keeper David de Gea is distribution, as the Argentinian was unable to set up attacks in the same way that de Gea can.

Antonio Valencia - 8: United's most consistent performer was rewarded with the captain's armband. His powerful surging runs down the right-hand side was a constant source of attacking creativity for United. For the majority of the game, he was able to keep Pione Sisto out of the game.

Eric Bailly - 8: Bailly's first season at United gets more and more impressive by the game. Rushing back from an injury sustained against Swansea, his courageous defending earned him a kick in the head, but no attacking situation was hugely dangerous to the Reds, mainly thanks to the Ivorian's impressive defensive work.

Daley Blind - 7: The Dutchman returned to his better form from the start of the season. His intelligence and positioning complimented the physicality and aggression of Bailly perfectly to ensure the Reds kept yet another clean sheet.

Matteo Darmian - 7: The Italian may be able to establish himself as the team's first choice left-back if he consistently puts in performances like the one against Celta. An effective distributor of the ball for attacks, Darmian was also able to silence star man Iago Aspas.

The midfield

Ander Herrera - 8: United's destroyer in the midfield again played a starring role. His break-up play was clean and effective, and ensure the Celta midfield weren't fully able to link defence and attack.

Marouane Fellaini - 7: The big Belgian returned from his domestic suspension, by making a huge physical mark on the Spaniards' midfield. Nobody could match the presence of Fellaini in the tackle, and his play going forward from the midfield was markedly improved from recent performances.

Paul Pogba - 9: Unsurprisingly, as soon as the Frenchman returned, United were able to create chances at will. A physical force in the midfield, Pogba surged through the midfield on lung-busting runs, as well as slotting through balls to the attackers, that were wasted.

The attack

Jesse Lingard - 7: Lingard got himself into all the right positions and caused many a problem for the Celta back-line. If his finishing ability on the night matched his willingness to get into the right places, the tie would be done and dusted by now.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7: Mkhitaryan had a similar game to Lingard, as he was a constant source of problems for veteran right-back Hugo Mallo. He found himself in some great positions to put United into a far superior position, but was unable to fire past a very impressive Celta goalkeeper.

Marcus Rashford - 8: The striking sensation's harassment of the defence was perfect for the United midfield, as it always created pressure on the Celta back-four. After coming close with an effort from range in the first-half, Rashford fired a beautifully-placed free-kick into the far corner to give the Red Devils a definitive advantage heading into the second leg.