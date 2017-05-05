José Mourinho "very pleased" with Manchester United's performance in crucial Celta Vigo victory

Above: José Mourinho during the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo | Photo: Getty Images/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Manchester United manager José Mourinho stated that he was "very pleased" with his side's performance, as an excellent free-kick from Marcus Rashford secured a crucial 1-0 away victory in the first-leg of the Europa League semi-final with Celta Vigo.

Played well enough to seal the tie

The trip to the continent was the start of a four game run that had the potential to define United's season, but significant injuries, tired legs and United's terrible European away record in Spain which has mustered just two victories in 23 attempts optimism remained low.

The Spaniards started well but once again United's failure to take their chances showed its ugly head, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard producing excellent saves from Sergio Álvarez.

Things looked to be getting a bit shaky in the second period with Sergio Romero been tested by Pione Sisto but Rashford made the difference with his excellent set piece, Mourinho stated his dissatisfaction with result but was quick to praise the efforts of his players.

"I'm very pleased with the performance," Mourinho told manutd.com post-match. "Not so pleased with the result."

At half-time, it should be already two [-nil] and the result is open," he stated to the club's website. "I think we played enough to have the result closed so next week, big match at Old Trafford."

" We played well enough to have the result closed," the coach stressed. "But we have to go and play at Old Trafford."

Mourinho added: "We tried to win the match but we missed chances."

Potential to be no.1

Injuries have United very hard in numerous positions which has seen many of the bright talents from the youth teams travelling with the squad and some been named on the bench, Throughout the season there has been glimpses of what United under-23's side has to offer with one them been the young goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

The 20-year-old had a very impressive loan spell with Portuguese side Belenenses, Pereira returned from his loan spell back in January and was rewarded for his efforts with his first senior appearance in the FA Cup victory over Wigan Atheltic.

Pereira suffered an injury soon after but travelled with the squad as the third goalkeeper for Thursday's clash, the youngster looks to have a bright future ahead of him in the game and Mourinho stated that he has the potential to be Portugal's future no.1.

"We have a third goalkeeper" he said. "That I think will be the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation."