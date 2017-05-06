The FA expect Rashford not to join England under-21s for Euros

Photo: NurPhoto

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to take part in this summer’s Under-21 European Championships, following manager José Mourinho’s wishes.

The Football Association and England under-21s boss Aidy Boothroyd, as well as senior manager Gareth Southgate, hope Rashford will travel to Poland with the squad. Manchester United manager Mourinho has been insistent all season that he would advise Rashford against going to the tournament, instead recommending a summer of rest.

Mourinho hopes Rashford given rest

In defence of the Portuguese boss, it has been a busy 18 months for Rashford. Since that breathtaking double-double breakthrough against FC Midtjylland and Arsenal, he’s played a half-season for United and then travelled to France for the Euros with the senior England side. He played infrequently in the first half of this season, but after injury to Zlatan Ibrahimović, he is Mourinho’s main man. The FA accept that circumstances have changed in the last couple of months and understand Mourinho’s point of view that Rashford needs a rest.

Rashford to take final decision on U21 Euros squad

However, Germany, Spain and Italy’s squads will certainly include a number of players seen as vital for their top division sides, like Rashford. The 19-year-old striker played little for England in France last summer, though he made an impact when he did, and the U21 Euros could be a brilliant opportunity to have more tournament experience and play alongside the youngsters who will soon be breaking into the senior squad as well.

Rashford will have the final decision on whether he goes to Poland or not, and if he doesn’t, he’ll be in Gareth Southgate’s senior squad for a World Cup qualifier with Scotland on June 10. Mourinho, Southgate and Boothroyd will reportedly hold a meeting on Rashford before the June 6 deadline for the under-21 squad selection.