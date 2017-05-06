Jesse Lingard hails "amazing" Marcus Rashford after Celta heroics

Above: Jesse Lingard celebrating with Marcus Rashford in the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo | Photo: Getty Images/NurPhoto

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has praised fellow starlet Marcus Rashford as "amazing", as he continued his recent run of good from with his crucial free-kick in the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Can go tremendously far

Rashford has emerged as one of the brightest talents to come out the club in recent years since emergence last year, but in his first full season at the club he has struggled for goals despite been given the opportunities by manager José Mourinho.

However in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimović with his serious knee injury the 19-year-old has more than stepped up to the mark, scoring four crucial goals in the last eight matches in all competitions.

Rashford scored important goals against Anderlecht and Chelsea in the Europa League quarter-final and Premier League respectively, he was at it again midweek with his excellent free-kick giving them a crucial lead in their pursuit of the Europa League final and Lingard praised his teammate.

"He’s been amazing and he's come tremendously far," Lingard told manutd.com. "It’s all about hard work and dedication, you know."

"He’s just got to keep going now," the 24-year-old stated. "Hopefully, if we get to the final, he can score again."

Need to kick on

The win over Celta started what will be a crucial ten-day run that could define their season, with their next challenge coming up on Sunday afternoon with their trip to Arsenal.

The trip to the Emirates will then be followed by their crucial second-leg with their Spanish counterparts, Lingard insisted that the Premier League is still a priority but hr insisted that the squad need to kick on to reach the final.

“I think everyone is confident," he said. "We want to go on and win the competition."

"Obviously we’re still fighting in the Premier League as well," Lingard added. "But we’ve got to pull together as a squad now and kick on."