Mourinho insists there are no problems with Arsenal’s Wenger

Wenger and Mourinho during their sides' last meeting, a 1-1 draw in November | Photo: John Peters/ Man United via Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has declared that he has ‘no problems’ with his long-time rival Arsene Wenger.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Manchester United manager, who once labelled Wenger ‘a specialist in failure,’ said there was no need for the Arsenal boss to make peace with him.

Mourinho has no Wenger issue

The 54-year-old said “when there is peace, I have no problem” and explained that after their last encounter – a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in November – he recalled shaking the Frenchman’s hand before and after the contest as well as in the aftermath of the post-match press conferences.

“I still remember that I met him in the corridor for the press conferences,” Mourinho stated, before adding that he is a “big boy” who has been in football “all my life.”

The former Chelsea chief claimed that “if there is a problem on the pitch, the next day it is not a problem anymore.”

Mourinho’s comments come as United prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the two sides – and managers – finding themselves in uncharacteristically low positions in the Premier League table.

Portuguese out to continue dominance over Arsenal manager

Despite that, both are still in contention to qualify for the Champions League, but with Mourinho having never lost to Wenger in his managerial career, his United side are in a great position to oust the North Londoners from the top four race come Sunday.

However, Mourinho joked that Wenger “will be really happy with me,” as he admitted that he was “going to change my team against Arsenal.”

His comments suggest United will deploy a slightly weakened team against the Gunners with Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo in the back of Mourinho’s mind.

In 14 career meetings, Mourinho has won half and drawn the other half against Wenger’s sides, conceding just six goals in that time.