Danny Welbeck states goal celebration against former club Manchester United was just "business"

Above: Danny Welbeck celebrating his goal in the 2-0 win over Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Arsenal and former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck defended his goal celebration in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Red Devils, stating that his goal to end United's 25-game unbeaten Premier League run was just "business"

Its different when you get on the pitch

Welbeck's former side headed into the clash at the Emirates Stadium coming off the back of their crucial 1-0 win over Celta Vigo midweek, with the trip to North London been just another stop in José Mourinho's ultimate pursuit of Champions League next season.

He fielded a strong side but were ultimately dealt a major blow in their pursuit of a top-four finish which Mourinho has stated is now "impossible", with goals from Granit Xhaka and Welbeck securing their first league defeat since September. This isnt the first time Welbeck has scored against his old side and though he admitted that he has a special spot for Manchester, that changes when he steps on the pitch.

"I grew up there [in Manchester] and everything," Welbeck stated to Sky Sports. "So it's a special place in my life."

"But once we get on that pitch, it's business," he stressed. "When you score you've got to be happy, haven't you?"

First time I leave and their happy

Mourinho made eight changes from the trip to Spain but it was generally still a strong side, with the exception of youngster Axel Tuanzebe who was not only making his first Premier League start but only one of a handful of United players coming out of the clash with some praise.

This win has ended the long running record for Arsène Wenger against his bitter foe stretching back to Mourinho's early days at Chelsea, with this been his first league win in 13 attempts but after the game Mourinho couldn't resist taking a swipe at Gunners fans stating that this is the only time he's left Arsenal seeing them happy.

"Arsenal fans are happy," he said. "And I'm happy for them."

"It's the first time I leave and they're happy," he stated. "I leave Highbury they were crying."

"I leave the Emirates, they were crying," Mourinho concluded. "Walking the streets with heads low."