FIFA to invesitgate Paul Pogba's world record return to Manchester United

Above: Paul Pogba during the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo | Photo: Getty Images/NurPhoto

World football governing body FIFA have confirmed that they will investigate the transfer of Paul Pogba, after the young Frenchman's £89million return to Manchester United last summer.

Who is getting paid what

Pogba has emerged as one of the game's brightest since his initial move from Old Trafford to Juventus, making the move to Italy for just £1.5m back in 2012.

The 24-year-old made his world-record return to the club last Summer, though his talents has had patches of excellence it has been overall an good campaign for the Frenchman.

But recent events have brought that substantial fee back into the spotlight, with FIFA requesting more details on the inner workings of the deal in what they state is not a formal investigation.

They have failed to make clear what they are looking into but it seems to come off the back of the release of the book The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, which states that agent Mino Raiola received a cut of £41.3m from the deal.

Every international transfer must go through the International Transfer Matching System, which requires information about the contract, type of transfer, agents involved and any fees involved where these revelations may have brought around this investigation.

A United statement read: "We don't comment on contracts. FIFA have had the documents since the transfer in August.”

Breaking into the first-team

Pogba has been one of the many victims of United's recent injury crisis, which has forced manager José Mourinho forced to draft some of United's talented youngsters into his first-team.

One of them has been defender Axel Tuanzebe who impressed in his first start in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, his defensive partner at Under 23 level Ro-Shaun Williams has praised the efforts of his partner and stated though he has been sidelined for the majority of the campaign with a knee problem his long-term ambition of breaking into first-team remains the same.

"Axel’s doing well and has pushed up with the first team," Williams told manutd.com. "He’s working hard and looking to try to get a place in the team."

"That’s what we’re both pushing to do," he stated. "Work as hard as we can and hopefully we can get into the first team."