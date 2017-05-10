Manchester United (1) vs (0) Celta Vigo Preview: First leg lead gives Red Devils advantage in semi-finals

Paul Pogba will start amid a FIFA investigation into his transfer from Juventus / Getty Images / John Peters

Manchester United host Celta Vigo in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final at Old Trafford, holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Spain.

Marcus Rashford's stunning free-kick in the first leg gave the Red Devils a deserved win, placing their destiny in their own hands ahead of the second leg.

Defeat away at Arsenal on the weekend means United now sit four points from the Champions League spaces, so winning the Europa League is now top priority for Jose Mourinho and his squad.

And with tough away trips coming up against Southampton and Tottenham, it looks unlikely that the Reds will be able to break into the top four.

Form

The Red Devils have gone three Premier League games without winning, with their 25-game unbeaten run coming to an end at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

United's form has stumbled as the season has come to its head, drawing four of their nine games in April, and losing one of their two fixtures thus far in May.

However, United have won all six of their home games in the Europa League this season, including big wins over Feyenoord, Fenerbahce and Saint-Etienne.

In fact, Mourinho's United have only been beaten once at home all season, succumbing to Manchester City in early September.

Opponents

Celta have struggled of late in La Liga, losing four straight games against Malaga, Real Betis, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao.

Vigo have also lost seven of their last 10 games in the league, which has seen them slip to 12th.

Manager Eduardo Berizzo has consistently rotated his squad lately, heavily focusing on their run in the Europa League.

Wingers Iago Aspas and Pione Sisto were kept very quiet in the first leg, but have been integral parts of Celta's success in the competition to date.

Team news

The Red Devils have no new injury concerns, with all available first-team members training at Carrington ahead of the clash.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are all set to miss the rest of the season with injuries.

Sergio Romero will return in goal, to feature in his 11th game of the season in the competition.

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were all rested for the game against Arsenal, so all look set to start the clash against the Spaniards.

Antonio Valencia also didn't feature at the Emirates Stadium so will return ahead of impressive youngster Axel Tuanzebe.

Marouane Fellaini's domestic suspension means that he is likely to start against Celta, to ease the workload on the rest of the hugely fatigued squad.