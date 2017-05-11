Carrick admits he's "personally desperate" for Europa League glory

(Picture source: John Peters / Getty Images)

Michael Carrick admitted that he is personally desperate to end the season with Manchester United as a Uefa Europa League winner ahead of tonight's semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's men head into the game against the Spanish side with an advantage having won 1-0 away from home last week with the winner being scored by Marcus Rashford.

Carrick 'desperate' to help United win the Europa League

Therefore, the side will be looking to finish the job tonight and Carrick, who has tasted European glory with United before, is fully focused on winning a trophy that United have never won in their history.

Speaking to UEFA.com, the veteran midfielder said that he is "personally desperate to get to the final" of the Europa League and then he wants to go on to "win it" as for everyone at the club right now that is the "only thing that matters." The midfielder added that whenever you are a player at United "whatever competition you're in" then you are looking to "win it" as that is what is the clubs DNA.

Carrick went on to say that "we'll respect who is left in the competition" as you don't have any easy games at this stage of tournament so therefore the team are not "taking anything for granted at all" that they will win it but it has "got to be the aim" of the team to give it their best shot.

Carrick backs Mourinho to bring success back to United

This could be Carrick's last season at United with his contract expiring in the summer with no new contract currently on the table but he just wants to concentrate on the here and now with the club and he also gave his backing to Mourinho to take the club back to European's top table.

Carrick said that Mourinho is a "winner" as whatever club he has been at "he's won" trophies so for him that is "almost enough" to show that he likely to get things right at United despite their poor Premier League campaign which sees the team currently sit in sixth place with three games to go.

The midfielder added that the Portuguese manager has the "respect of the players" which is important as they will be looking to "learn" from him to become more successful as everyone at the club "wants to lift trophies" as that is what Sir Alex ferguson continually won for the club.