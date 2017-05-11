Wayne Rooney reportedly wants to remain at Manchester United despite exit rumours

Above: Wayne Rooney speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Celta Vigo | Photo: Getty Images/John Peters

Manchester United's top scorer and club captain Wayne Rooney has reportedly stated his intention to extend his 14-year stint at Old Trafford, despite the striker been linked with a move away from the club due to his lack of playing time under manager José Mourinho.

Want to play football

It has been an excellent career with the Red Devils for the 31-year-old, winning nearly every trophy available since joining from Everton back in the Summer of 2004.

It can be said that Rooney's career has been in the decline over the past few years, especially this year with Mourinho's arrival making just 22 starts.

Rooney has been linked with a move away with his agent been spotted in China, but Rooney came back with statement stating his intentions to stay but nothing on his future plans.

A move to boyhood club Everton has also been spoken of, but ahead of the clash with Celta Vigo he stated his desire to stay but to also get more minutes.

"Of course," Rooney told reporters when asked if he would like to stay at United. "I've been at this club 13 years, of course I want to play football."

I haven't thrown my toys out of the pram," he stated in his pre-match press conference. "But I do want to play to help the team."

"Football changes. You have different challenges in your career," the skipper admitted. "I would like to play more but I've tried to help the team on and off pitch."

One main ambition

The main ambition all season for Mourinho's men has been a return to Champions League football, their chances of top four look slim but they remain 90 minutes away from Europe's elite competition after reaching the Europa League final.

They secured their ticket to Stockholm with Thursday's 1-1 draw Celta Vigo, the Europa League is one of the only trophies that Rooney hasn't won and he stated that his sole focus for the rest of the season.

"It's important for us to be back in the Champions League," he said. "This club belongs there." Rooney admitted, "Realistically it's going to be difficult to do it through the league. It's the biggest competition we've had a realistic chance of winning in the last two or three years."