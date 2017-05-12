José Mourinho states Europa League victory would be the "perfect way" to end Manchester United's season

Above: José Mourinho after the 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo | Photo|: Getty Images/Jan Kruger - UEFA

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has stated the Red Devils have given themselves the opportunity to end the campaign in a "perfect way", after securing their place in the Europa League final after Thursday's tense 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo.

Opportunity to achieve many things

Mourinho had made it clear that United's ambitions have turned to Europe's secondary competition to make a return to the Champions League, with the coach conceding that a top four finish would be "impossible" after Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The Europa League now remains their only chance for Europe's elite competition, now the Red Devils remain 90 minutes away from possibly winning the Europa League for the first time after Thursday's result.

Maroaune Fellaini opened the scoring at Old Trafford in the first period but Facundo Roncaglia made it a nervy last few moments. Anarchy followed with Eric Bailly's and Roncagila's dismissals, but United managed to hold despite John Guidetti's late chance and Mourinho stated that the final is a perfect chance to end the season well.

"It is an opportunity to win a trophy," Mourinho told his post-match press conference. "It's an opportunity to be back into the Champions League."

"And an opportunity to end the season in the perfect way," the coach stated to the gathered press. "Because the final is the last match of the season."

The record means nothing

It certainly wont be a walk in the park for United in their trip to Stockholm, as they will take on the Ajax starlets who steam rolled Lyon in their own semi-final.

Lyon looked to pull off an unbelievable comeback as they managed to pull back three goals in Parc Olympique Lyonnais, but a single first-half goal from Kasper Dolberg managed to secure their tie with the Red Devils.

Mourinho has a decent record against the Dutch giants winning the six games hes managed against them, but he stated that his Dutch opponents will have better advantage with a longer recovery time than his side.

"It means nothing," he said in reference to his record against the Dutch giants. "A final is a final and I played Ajax with Real Madrid all the six matches."

"It will be difficult," the 54-year-old admitted. "They are a young team, strong team and they finished their league this weekend."

"They will have 12 days to prepare for the final," the coach stressed. "We will have three matches in the Premier League to play with a group of 15-16 players after a crazy season with so many matches."

"We have played so many matches," Mourinho concluded. "So let's try to prepare the team as best we can."