Manchester United's 2012-13 Premier League winners: Where are they now?

Above: Manchester United celebrating their 2012/13 Premier League title victory | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

The 2012/13 Premier League season will prove to be a campaign that will stand the test of time for Manchester United, with the 38-game season proving to the last swan song of the club’s greatest manager Sir Alex Ferguson who decided to end his career at Old Trafford after nearly 27 years.

The Premier League title was just a showcase of Ferguson’s powers to walk the league with what was frankly becoming a weakening team. May 12 marked Ferguson’s final home game as manager as goals from Javier Hernández and Rio Ferdinand gave them the 2-1 win over Swansea City, and the last time that United lifted the English top-flight title.

It has been a rollercoaster ride since the Scotsman’s departure but the ship seems to have been steadied with the arrival of José Mourinho, but it is time to look back at the side from that win over Swansea and what they are up to in the present day.

Goalkeeper

David De Gea

This was the Spaniard's second season in Manchester after what was a tough learning curve in his debut season for De Gea.

He has gone on to be arguably the best keeper in the league in the following three seasons, but could prove to be the last with what is expected to be another summer of heavy links to Real Madrid.

Defence

Patrice Evra

It would prove to be the penultimate campaign for one of the best defence's of he past decade, with Evra controlling the left-back position since his move in 2006.

Evra would go onto play for Italian giants Juventus which included another Champions League final, the Frenchman can now be found at Marseille and ruling social media.

Phil Jones

It proved to be another season ravaged by injuries for the young defender, however that hasn't changed since making just 47 league appearances in the following three seasons.

The former Blackburn Rovers youngster returned with a bang with the 3-1 win over Swansea City, but has once again just recovered from injury picked up on international duty.

Rio Ferdinand

​Ferdinand was another of United's iconic defence was in his penultimate season, with Ferdiand's rare goal on this occasion been Ferguson's last at Old Trafford.

​Ferdinand had a brief season spell at Queens Park Rangers where he made 12 appearances, with the defender now been seen as a pundit frequently.

Nemanja Vidić

Vidić was the final member of the iconic backline that was entering the twilight of his United career, with the Serbian announcing in February 2014 he would be leaving the club.

Vidić then went on to have what can only be described as disastrous spell at Inter Milan, and has since gone on to be a club ambassador since his retirement.

Midfield

Michael Carrick

​2012/13 was arguably Carrick's best season in what has gone on to be an illustrious career for United.

​Even at the age of 35 Carrick is continuing to prove crucial to Mourinho's side, but his future remains unclear beyond his testimonial this summer.

Danny Welbeck

Welbeck is another recent example of a bright young academy prospect that has been let go, with 12/13 been his penultimate full season for the Red Devils.

The striker then went on to score nine league goals before making the move to league rivals Arsenal, and recently scored in the Gunner's 2-0 win over United.

Paul Scholes

The match with the Swans wasn't only the end of an era for Ferguson, but for Scholes who finally ending his playing career at the second time of asking.

The midfielder announced his retirement at the end of the 2010-11 season but was quickly brought back, since his second retirement Scholes has gone on to dabble in football punditry and coaching.

Shinji Kagawa

​Kagawa's time at Old Trafford was short-lived, but in the game time that the Japanese international was given he showed glimmers of his talent.

​A hat-trick against Norwich was the highlight of his two seasons at United, with Kagawa making his return to Dortmund in the 2014-15 season.

Attack

Javier Hernandez

The 12-13 campaign was Hernández's second best campaign in terms of goals, but the Mexican's career began to decline from there.

Hernández went on to have high-profile loan moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen, before securing his permanent move to the Bundesliga.

Robin Van Persie

​Van Persie was the main reason behind United's league victory, scoring 26 goals in his debut season at Old Trafford on the way to the title.

​The Dutchman could never really live up to that opening campaign, with striker continuing his craft with Fenerbahce after his exit in the 2014/15 season.

Substitutes

Antonio Valencia

It was an indifferent season for the Ecuadorian, after the then winger picked up the number seven shirt from the departing Michael Owen.

Valencia has since then found his place as a make shift right-back, he has been great in the current campaign captaining the side in the 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo.

Anderson

The young Brazilian had failed to live up the expectation and price tag surrounding him, and the 12/13 season looked to be the one that broke the camels back.

Following that campaign Anderson had loan spells at both Fiorentina and Internacional, but has faded into obscurity since.

Ryan Giggs

It proved to be the penultimate season to what had been an illustrious career for Giggs, who added his 13th Premier League title to his cabinet.

Giggs broke into management the next season taking over as interim after David Moyes's dismissal, the Welshman then had two seasons as the assistant to Louis van Gaal but has taken more of a pundit focus since then.