Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary Premier League 2017

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-3-3) De Gea; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Herrera, Carrick, Rooney; Mata, Martial, Mkhitaryan.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (4-5-1) Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

Mourinho also has a few decisions to make ahead of the game with Marouane Fellaini serving the final game of his domestic ban, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain sidelined until the end of the season. Mourinho is also likely to make plenty of changes to his starting lineup after the Europa League game on Thursday with the likes of David de Gea and Anthony Martial likely to be given a start after sitting the midweek game out.

In terms of team news for the game, Spurs have no new injury concerns to deal with but Danny Rose is still not ready to play despite returning to full training following a knee injury. This will mean that Ben Davies will continue at left-back with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Moussa Dembele pushing for recalls after having to settle for a place on the bench in the defeat to West Ham. Erik Lamela and Harry Winks are also out the game and the rest of the season with injury.

Spurs though at the same time will have good memories of the last time they hosted United last season when they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners on the day. The goals that day were scored by Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela and they will be confident they can do the same again on Sunday.

The Lillywhites will also have revenge on their minds going into the game after they fell to a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in December with Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring the only goal of the game.

On the other hand, it has a been a very disappointing Premier League season for Jose Mourinho's men as they run a real risk of missing out on a top four spot after they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend but they will also be boosted by the fact that they qualified for the Uefa Europa League final on Thursday night after defeating Celta Vigo 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Pochettino's men will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing 1-0 loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium last weekend.

After Chelsea's win at the Hawthorns on Friday evening, it means that they have been confirmed as champions meaning Spurs now will have to settle for second place at best which they can achieve with a win in this game.

The game promises to be a cracker indeed with it being the last ever game at the stadium but also the fact that both clubs will want to have a good end to their respective seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will be looking to make this weekend's game against the Red Devils an extra special one given they have a chance of going the full season unbeaten at home which would be memorable at their iconic stadium.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the last ever Premier League match held at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is set for 4:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.