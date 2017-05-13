Sergio Romero to start ahead of David de Gea in Europa League final, confirms Mourinho

(Picture source: Matthew Ashton - AMA / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that unless anything changes, Sergio Romero will start for Manchester United against AFC Ajax in the Uefa Europa League final on May 24th in Stockholm.

Mourinho has decided that the Argentinean international deserves his place in goal ahead of regular goalkeeper David de Gea given the fact that he has done really well this season when called upon.

Mourinho confirms Romero's starting place for Europa League final

Romero has played in the last 10 Europa League games for United and therefore Mourinho feels there is no reason for him not to play the final unless something happens him between now and then.

After the game against Celta Vigo on Thursday, Mourinho said "there was no dilemma" when it came to deciding who would start for United in the game as Mourinho feels that he has "two fantastic goalkeepers" to call on when needed and what impresses him the most is the fact that they are "such friends" which means they will be happy for each other.

The United manager went on to say that it's only "fair Sergio is going to play in the final" and he revealed that De Gea "accepts that" as he has already played "three Europa matches" this season so therefore if the team does go on and win the trophy "David wins the trophy too" as it is a team game were everybody is involved in making things happen.

Mourinho added that if "everything goes normally" from now to the final and there is no problems then "Sergio plays the final" and that is the end of that discussion in the United boss' mind.

Romero never lets United down when he's been called upon

Since moving to United in the summer of 2015, Romero has made 26 appearances with more than half of them coming in European competitions and given the fact he is number one goalkeeper for Argentina, shows his quality and he deserves his chance for United as he is yet to let the team down when he's been needed.