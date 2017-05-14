José Mourinho doesnt want to play any more Premier League games ahead of Europa League final

Above: José Mourinho during the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham | Photo: Getty Images/Patrick Fletcher

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has stated that he doesn't want to play anymore Premier League games ahead of their Europa League final, having tasted their second consecutive Premier League loss with the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Didn't gamble on the Europa League

Mourinho's ambition from the beginning of the campaign has been to return Champions League football to Old Trafford next season, and they find themselves 90 minutes away after securing their place in the final of the Europa League after Thursday's 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo.

United's league form has suffered as a result as they lost their 25-game unbeaten run in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday, and they returned to North London for what was expected to be an emotional affair in the last match at White Hart Lane.

It seemed only right that Spurs would finish their tenure at the Lane with a victory, with goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane cancelling out Wayne Rooney's consolation but Mourinho insisted that he hasn't gambled their league status for European glory.

"When people say that we gamble by going for the Europa League," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "Well we didn't gamble.".

"Nobody can play two big competitions with 15 players and this is what we have at the time," the coach stated. "We didn't gamble."

"There were no injuries and one less match to play," Mourinho concluded. "Because in this moment the Premier League for us is just matches we didn't want to play."

Not used to playing together

Their quick fire fixture list and their injury list has made it severely difficult for Mourinho to continue to put out a strong side game after game, with the coach making eight changes from the clash with Celta Vigo.

The games will continue to come thick and fast as they travel to Southampton on Wednesday, it was yet another negative performance from the Red Devils but Mourinho stated his pleasure with his side's performance considering they are not used to playing together on a regular basis.

"I am fine with what we had in terms of individual performances," he said. "The two goals are two very bad goals conceded but the team is not used to playing together."

"Players were in different positions," Mourinho concluded. "There was no concentration and no focus."