Report: James Rodríguez offered to Man United for summer transfer

James applauds the Real Madrid fans in what could be his last game for the club | Photo: Andalou Agency via Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly been offered Real Madrid’s Colombian attacking midfielder, James Rodríguez.

José Mourinho has been offered the opportunity to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford this summer by European champions Real, according to reports from AS and Marca.

The two Spanish papers suggest that Mourinho would have to spend up to £65million of his transfer budget, expected to be in excess of £150m this summer, to get Rodríguez.

James offered to Mourinho

The 25-year-old has started just 13 league matches for Zinedine Zidane’s side after failing to match the heights he reached at the 2014 World Cup with Los Blancos.

Though he certainly did not live up to the hype that surrounded him after he spearheaded an exciting and much-loved Colombia side to a World Cup quarter-final, James has done better at the Santiago Bernabeu than many give him credit for.

In 59 league starts, the Colombian has netted 28 times at Los Blancos. This season, he's scored 11, which is more than every player in Man United's squad except Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Marcus Rashford, who has also struck home 11 times (while Rashford has played 52 times, James has played 32).

Rodríguez could have transfer announced after Champions League final

He arrived after his brilliance at the World Cup, where he scored six goals to win the Golden Boot, for around £60million, from AS Monaco. According to Spanish reports, Real Madrid want to get at least that amount of money back, though James’ status in world football has obviously fallen.

Florentino Perez and Real have an excellent record of charging high sums for players they, in reality, no longer want. Arsenal were charged £42m for Mesut Özil while Man United themselves paid £59.7m for Premier League failure Angel di Maria.

The same reports suggest this transfer could be announced after Real conclude their season, which will after their UEFA Champions League final against Juventus on June 3rd.