Report: Carrick to be offered one-year extension at Man Utd

Michael Carrick has been an invaluable player for Jose Mourinho so far this season (Getty Images /Laurence Griffiths)

Manchester United fans might have something to smile about this week, as their midfield veteran and an ever-present in recent years, Michael Carrick.

According to fresh reports from British media sources, it is believed that Carrick is going to be offered a one-year contract extension to stay at the club, beyond the end of this season.

Carrick to be offered new deal

Carrick's performances this season have been nothing short of professional. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been a figure of consistency under Josè Mourinho this season. Carrick has always been a fans favourite at Old Trafford, and with the club expected to make some significant changes in the summer, keeping some of the more experienced members of the squad might be beneficial for all parties.

The 35-year-old has featured 36 times in all competitions this season for United. He has been a calming presence in the middle of the park alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera.

Carrick has a testimonial scheduled on 4 June, which gave United supporters a sign that he might be close to retirement this season, however, the news of a new contract will be good news for United fans.

Carrick talks progressing well

Carrick joined the Red Devils in 2006 from Spurs in a deal worth £18.6m and since then, has become a silent yet an effective member of the United squad.

According to reports surrounding Carrick, talks have been going really well between United and Carrick's agents and it is believed that a positive conclusion will be reached soon enough.

Carrick's current deal expires on 30 June, but there has been a lot of confidence expressed in the talks on-going for a new contract. This is hugely positive news for United fans.

The England international has made over 450 appearances for United and has won numerous titles in his time so far at the club.