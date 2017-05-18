Mourinho: De Gea will next play for Manchester Utd against LA Galaxy in pre-season

(Picture source: John Patrick Fletcher / Getty Images)

José Mourinho has confirmed that David de Gea will not play for Manchester United again this season but insists the 'keeper will play for the club in their first pre-season game against LA Galaxy in July.

De Gea has been a reported target for Real Madrid for the last few years with a move falling through at the last minute of the transfer window two years ago.

But with Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira set to play the last two games of the campaign, many people have speculated that De Gea is therefore on his way out of the club.

Mourinho wants De Gea to stay at United

But Mourinho was surprised with this news as he says he fully expects the Spaniard to line up for United in their opening 2017-18 pre-season game against LA Galaxy on July 15th.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his side's 0-0 draw against Southampton on Wednesday evening, Mourinho said that he thinks that De Gea will play for United in the "first match in pre-season against Los Angeles" in response to whether the 'keeper would play for the club again.

Mourinho though did confirm that the Spaniard would not play the last two games saying that he hopes "to play Joel against Crystal Palace" on Sunday before playing "Sergio in the final" against AFC Ajax next week - though that could all change if either of the two 'keepers get injured.

The United manager added though that even though De Gea won't play, he feels he is one of the top keepers "in the world" and for that reason alone "we want to keep the top in the world."

Romero produced a man of the match performance for United against the Saints

In De Gea's absence, Romero showed all of his qualities against the Saints on Wednesday evening as he was awarded the Man of the Match award for his performance, which included a penalty save.

And Mourinho admitted that he feels fortunate to have such quality to call upon if needed.

Mourinho said that "we have the Argentina national goalkeeper and Spanish national goalkeeper", insisting that he feels that both 'keepers are "phenomenal" and that that the club are in "safe gloves" going forward whatever happens.