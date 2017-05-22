Angel Gomes honoured to make record-breaking Manchester United debut in Palace victory

Above: Angel Gomes during his debut in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester United’s young starlet Angel Gomes stated that it was an “honour” to become the club's youngest appearance maker alongside Duncan Edwards.

The 16-year-old took the stage at Old Trafford in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, becoming the first player in the Premier League born in 2000.

A dream come true

Big changes were expected in José Mourinho’s side as the Red Devils looked ahead to Wednesday’s Europa League final with Ajax, and the Portuguese boss didn’t disappoint - placing a total of 12 former academy players on both the bench and in his starting XI.

One of those starlets, Josh Harrop, opened the scoring with a fine goal against Sam Allardyce’s men. Fellow academy graduate Paul Pogba doubled the lead soon after to end United's league campaign on a minimal high.

Gomes was on a high already having won the Jimmy Murphy Youth Team Player of the Year in mid-week, a moment topped when he was brought on for last five minutes, replacing captain Wayne Rooney.

Gomes has put himself in the record books alongside the likes of Jeff Whitefoot, Edwards, Willie Anderson and Norman Whiteside, and he stated his pride post-match at been named amongst such names.

"Obviously, it's a dream come true," Gomes told MUTV. "I've been here since the age of six, working my way up and it's what everyone dreams about.”

"Duncan Edwards was a great player and a United legend," he added. "He started playing when he was young and it is an honour to be the youngest since him.”

There with a helping hand

Despite Gomes' United debut and the other youngsters to play in Mourinho's side, there was also the mix of experience.

The likes of Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Rooney all started the game, while Michael Carrick and Anthony Martial soon followed.

Gomes stated that the club's senior figures were a big help in settling his nerves on the day.

“I felt the players made it easy for me really,” he continued. “Before coming on, I was speaking to Michael Carrick about how to get into the pockets and stuff.”

“He helped me out a lot when I came on,” the teenager added. “He just kept trying to pass to me.”

“So I was happy and all the lads supported me and helped me,” Gomes said. “Telling me what to do so I thank them for that."