AFC Ajax vs Manchester United Live Stream Text and Score Commentary in Europa League Final 2017

Ajax's road to the final seems to have been a little trickier, but you'd expect that given their limited resources. Beating Legia Warsaw and Copenhagen to reach the last eight, overseeing Schalke in the quarter-finals saw Europe sit up and take notice, before a commanding 4-1 win over Lyon in the first leg of their semi-final really put them in the driving seat for a final place. Things got complicated in the return leg, the young side edging through despite losing 3-1 in France.

United have faced, on paper, a fairly straightforward route to the final, but getting through a gruelling campaign to make this stage is still impressive. Mourinho's men saw off Saint-Etienne, Rostov and Anderlecht before defeating Celta Vigo in the semi-finals.

Funnily enough, Rahsofrd at the age of 19-years-old may feel a mature pro when lining up against Ajax's side tonight, with the Eredivisie side fielding XI's where the oldest player - Davy Klaassen - is 24 in recent weeks.

Marcus Rashford will surely have a big role to play if the Red Devils are to triumph tonight, given that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out with a long standing injury. United have other injury concerns and the suspension of Eric Bailly to worry about, but will be boosted by Paul Pogba returning to the side and scoring in Sunday's win against Crystal Palace, as they closed out the Premier League season with a 2-0 win.

Many are tipping United as favourites tonight due to their squad, stature and their manager, with Jose Mourinho having a very impressive record in major finals. Still, they've never won the competition and they always say the first is the hardest!

Still, winning the Europa League is no mean fight. Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Sevilla have all taken the title in previous years, the latter securing a third straight win last season by beating Man Utd's bitter rivals Liverpool in the final.

The same can't be said about United, who were having a disappointing league campaign anyway as it was before completely falling off a cliff and slipping to sixth, meaning a loss tonight will result in them going again in this competition next season.

Should Ajax lose tonight they'll still have a chance to play Champions League football next season after finishing second in the league, just a point off Feyenoord.

Regarding the football, there's not only a huge European trophy at stake tonight, but also a place in next season's Champions League group stage, rewarded to the winner by UEFA as an added on prize designed to motivate teams further.

There is of course a sadness surrounding tonight's game, following the tragic deaths in Manchester on Monday evening, one that has seen not only the footballing world but the globe as a whole unite in support for the people of a great city.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to our live minute-by-minute text commentary of the 2017 Europa League final, contested in Stockholm, Sweden for those of you who aren't too keen regarding Geography. Our contestants are AFC Ajax and Manchester United, two clubs with huge historic pedigree looking to outdo each other. Kick-off is set for 19:45 BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game, with team news expected about an hour before the start.