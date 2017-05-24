Manchester United player ratings from perfect finale in Stockholm

United players tamed the young Ajax side in the final | Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty

Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the UEFA Europa League final at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

United grabbed an early goal from Pogba's long-range effort, which was deflected into the net by Davinson Sánchez to make it 1-0. The Red Devils then sat back for large parts of the first half and allowed the Dutch side to get possession of the ball and pass it around, but without any real end-product.

The game was sealed in the second half when a Juan Mata corner found the head of Chris Smalling and his header was flicked into the back of the net by Mkhitaryan to make it 2-0 and effectively end Ajax's hopes on the night.

The game was a Mourinho masterclass, the United manager has now won his fourth European final in succession. It wasn't the most glamorous of finals to watch, but the Red Devils got the job done, for their fans and for the city of Manchester.

Let's take a look at the player ratings and see how the players fared against the young Ajax side.

Defense was brilliant on the night

Sergio Romero (9/10) - The Argentinian started the game ahead of David De Gea, as he has done for much of the Europa League campaign. Romero was excellent throughout the game and didn't have many shots to save, thanks to an excellent and efficient display from the United defence in front of him.

Antonio Valencia (9/10) - Antonio Valencia was given the captain's armband on the night and put in a real shift down the right-hand side, as he has done in pretty much every game that he's been a part of. The Ecuadorian handled the threat of Amin Younes very well and never let the youngster get beyond him for too long. Valencia also tested the keeper André Onana at his near post with a stinging effort, after an impressive darting run towards the box.

Chris Smalling (8/10) - Chris Smalling started the match alongside Daley Blind in the heart of the defence and some doubted if the Englishman would remain solid throughout the game, but Smalling did his job well. He was a target man at set-pieces and also used his strength and height to dominate the likes of Kasper Dolberg and Bertrand Traoré .

Daley Blind (9/10) - The Dutchman ensured that his reunion with his old club would be a fruitful one for his current employers, with a good showing in defence alongside Smalling. Blind was the provider from the back and used his long range of passing to bring the likes of Marouane Fellaini and Pogba into the game. He was caught out at times by Traoré's pace, however, he did well to make up ground.

Matteo Darmian (8/10) - The Italian started as the left full-back for United and put in a typical performance that you would expect from an Italian defender. He was cautious in his approach and made intelligent fouls to block off Ajax's attempts to penetrate the United penalty area. All in all, an encouraging performance from the former Torino man, a positive sign for his future at Old Trafford.

Midfield efficient and dominant

Ander Herrera (9/10) - He started the match in the middle of the park alongside Fellaini and Pogba, and put in a man of the match performance for his side. The Spaniard displayed great tenacity in midfield and protected his back four very well. He also got United out of tight situations in midfield at times and sprayed his passes around with delightful ease. He was instructing his team-mates during the whole game and made sure they kept their shape and didn't allow any spaces for the Ajax players to exploit.

Marouane Fellaini (9/10) - The Belgian put in a very good performance on the night and used his strengths to dominate the Ajax midfield in the air. Fellaini was generally impressive on the ball as well and used his physicality to become a target man and provider for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mata. The former Everton man has become a key player for Mourinho and certainly cemented his future at the club with an impressive display.

Paul Pogba (9/10) - The last week or so has been a difficult one for Pogba. The Frenchman had to deal with the loss of his father and return for the final game of the Premier League season, in which he scored. The Frenchman put in another excellent display in this game as well and dictated United's play from the middle of the park, as you would expect from him. He scored the opener with a lucky deflection, but they all count and that goal will certainly live long in his memory.

Front three put in a shift

Juan Mata (8/10) - Mata started the game on the right wing of a front three alongside Rashford and Mkhitaryan. The United no.8 cut inside and tried to exploit spaces in the Ajax final third. It was his impressive corner that led to the opener for United, so full credit to him for that. This wasn't Mata's best showing in a United shirt, however, he did what was asked of him and put in a defensive shift when required as well.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (8/10) - Mkhitaryan started on the left of the front three for United in the final as Mourinho preferred the creativity of the Armenian to the pace of Anthony Martial. The Armenian wasn't particularly impressive during the game and was targeted by the Ajax side at times. He tussled with Joël Veltman for large parts of the game. However, he scored the all important second goal which killed off the game, it was a clever goal, he was in the right place at the right time once again.

Marcus Rashford (8/10) - Rashford started the game as the spearhead of the United attack alongside Mkhitaryan and Mata. The 19 year old used his pace to get in behind the Ajax defense on multiple occasions, however, struggled to find an end product to his runs. The United midfield and defense tried to give Rashford the service as quick as they could throughout the game, but the United no.19 couldn't capitalise.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard (7/10) - Jesse Lingard replaced Mata in the latter phase of the game, it was an attempt by Mourinho to keep the energy going in midfield and Lingard did well enough to seal the victory for his side. The United no.14 had a chance to score himself late on in the game, but was caught by Sánchez at the final moment before he could strike towards goal.

Anthony Martial (7/10) - Martial was substituted for Rashford late on in the game when the result looked done and dusted for Mourinho's side. He couldn't do much in his cameo on the pitch as United were protecting their lead and sitting back deep in their own half.

Wayne Rooney (N/A) - The United club captain came off with two minutes to spare before the 90th minute mark, in what could quite possibly be his last appearance for the club. He didn't have enough time to make any sort of impact on the game.