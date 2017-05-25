This trophy is more special than anything after Manchester attack, says proud Mata

(Picture source: John Peters / Getty Images)

After Manchester United's 2-0 win against AFC Ajax in the Uefa Europa League, Juan Mata was quick to dedicate the win to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The Spaniard expressed his delight at winning his first European cup with United and hopes that there is more to come from the team next season with Uefa Champions League qualification now secured.

Mata 'happy' to win the Europa league for the people of Manchester

Mata started the match in Stockhom as United won the game thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the midfielder was pleased the team was able to bring back a trophy for everyone that was affected by the terror attack in Manchester.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Mata said that the win was "massive for us" as the team came to the final with "one option, to win the trophy that the club has never won" and that was exactly what the team achieved while also qualifying for the Champions League.

Mata went on to say that the win "means a lot for him personally" as the game was great with lots of "supporters here" supporting the team and what also made him happy was the fact the team managed to win "after what happened yesterday" back in Manchester.

The Spanish playmaker added that it has been a "very, very difficult week for our fans and the city of Manchester" but that gave the team extra motivation for the game as "we tried to win" especially for everyone that lost someone in the attack.

Mata starting was a sensible decision by Mourinho

Before the game, it was widely expected that Jesse Lingard was going to play the final ahead of Mata but in the end Jose Mourinho admitted that he wanted to use Mata's brain in the game, which given his experience, was the sensible decision and it proved to be the right decision as he played a vital role in both goals.