Juan Mata talks up Antoine Griezmann as Man Utd links strengthen

Juan Mata celebrates after helping United grab Champions League qualification through winning the Europa League. | Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Juan Mata has made it clear that he - and the rest of the Manchester United squad - would welcome French superstar Antoine Griezmann to the club this summer as rumours have started to gather pace ahead of what is expected to be a hectic transfer window.

The Atlético forward is thought to be heading José Mourinho's list of transfer targets ahead of a crucial second season at Old Trafford, and it's understandable because he'd bring the goal-scoring prowess and trickery that's been missing throughout the whole of the 2016/2017 campaign in the Reds' attack.

Mata "likes" Griezmann

"Griezmann is a great player and I like great players. He has quality, he gets goals," Mata told Cadena Ser after clinching Europa League glory with Manchester United in Stockholm earlier this week. “I don't know him but he seems like a good person so... I don't know what will happen but of course, I like him.”

The 26-year-old didn't help cool speculation when he appeared on France-based TV show Quotidien and admitted that on a scale of 1 to 10 with the latter being the highest possibility, a move to 20-time league champions was at 6. And Juan Mata added: “When I was at school a six out of 10 was considered OK, I would take that."

Griezmann's future "will be decided in two weeks"

After helping France to the final of EURO 2016 with six goals, Griezmann finished in third place behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2016 Ballon d'Or and has netted 26 times in 53 appearances, including six in Atlético's Champions League run which saw them reach the semi-finals.

The exciting attacker has already confirmed that he's ready to depart Spain in order to win trophies and concluded the recent TV interview by stating that his future will be decided in less than two weeks.