Inter Milan chief: Man United interested in Perišić

Perišić in action for Inter | Photo: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Manchester United are interested in signing Ivan Perišić, according to the sporting director of his current club, Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old winger joined the Serie A outfit from Wolfsburg two years ago, having also represented fellow Bundesliga side – Borussia Dortmund – before then.

United’s Perišić interest

And now, it appears that the Croatia international’s experience of playing across Europe has convinced José Mourinho to try to sign the left-sided attacker.

Inter’s sporting director, Pierro Ausillo, told Mediaset that there “certainly is interest” from United in Perišić.

However, Ausillo also said there hadn’t been an offer from the Red Devils, saying “we’ve not had anything yet” with regards to an “official communication” and explaining that “the media are always there first but there’s nothing to it.”

The Italian giants, who finished a disappointing seventh in the Serie A campaign just ended, have just been taken over by Chinese owners and may be reluctant to let their star players leave. Perišić certainly seems to be among those, as Ausillo declared the player “a champion” before adding that “Inter keep hold of their champions.”

Perišić in, Martial out?

Alternatively, though, Inter’s new ownership could yet work in United’s favour. It has been suggested that the new club officials may want to revamp the current squad, potentially allowing some players to leave.

Another article in the Independent suggests United value the player at around £35m, while Inter are holding out for £50m. But the new ownership could provide some license to negotiate – Ausillo himself even said that the club have no players “who are either for sale or not for sale.”

It has been said that Perišić’s arrival would bring more balance to United’s left flank, with the winger having scored ten and assisted six for Inter last term.

However, should Perišić come to Old Trafford this summer, it could limit Anthony Martial’s playing time next season. Club sources, per the Independent, said the club may be persuaded to sell the Frenchman for the right offer but Mourinho does not want to push the 21-year-old out of the club.