Juan Mata admits that United's "lack of consistency" cost them their Premier League title contention

Above: Juan Mata in action during the 2-1 win over Ajax | Photo: Getty Images/Nils Petter Nilsson

Juan Mata praised the efforts and trophy haul of Manchester United in the 2016/17 season, but admitted that the Red Devils' "lack of consistency" did cost them a decent chance of fighting for the Premier League title.

Did cost us in fighting for the title

Many will consider José Mourinho as a success in terms of the silverware they managed to bring into the trophy room, with their 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Europa League final been the highlight in a season that included wins in the EFL Cup and Community Shield.

However they failed to transfer their cup form into consistent league form despite holding a 25-game unbeaten run throughout the Premier League season, with their form at Old Trafford and their amount of draws proving to be their major sticking point.

Mata and Mourinho's former club Chelsea ended up running away with the league title with United finishing 24 points behind the Blues, and Mata stated that they were successful they lacked the fight for the title that United are supposed to have ingrained in them.

"We won the Community Shield right after the preseason," Mata wrote in his blog. "We lifted the EFL Cup trophy in London, in a very special game for me, and of course the final in Sweden."

"But we are aware of our lack of consistency and effectiveness in the Premier League that prevented us from fighting for the title," the Spaniard admitted. "Which is what Manchester United is supposed to do."

Finishing the season happy

Many didn't expect the season that Mata ended up having considering the supposed history between himself and Mourinho which saw him move to Old Trafford in the first place, and there were rumours that history could end up repeating himself.

However he emerged as one of the clubs most influential on the pitch finishing second in the goalscoring charts behind Zlatan Ibrahimović, many expected to not see the Spaniard again after his groin surgery but returned in time for the trip to Stockholm and overall Mata stated his happiness at how the season panned out.

"Personally I have played over 40 games once again," he said. "It's true that I was injured for a month-and-a-half, something that had never happened before in my career."

"But at the end I was able to enjoy again what I like the most and I finished the season happy," the 29-year-old conceded. "I want more, of course, but I'm happy and proud of what we have done along the way."

"I hope that you have the same feeling," Mata concluded. "And that you are excited and really looking forward to the next season."