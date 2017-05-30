Man United prepared to rebuff any Real Madrid advances for David de Gea

Above: David de Gea in action during the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal | Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA via Getty Images

Manchester United are prepared to snub any advances from Spanish giants Real Madrid for goalkeeper David de Gea, with the neither the club nor the player reportedly interested in deliberating a possible move in this summer's transfer window.

Here to stay

Since his move from bitter rivals Atletico, de Gea has emerged as one of the best keepers on the planet, which has in turn seen Los Blancos catch wind as they look for their first great stopper since the departure of Iker Casillas.

They came very close back in 2015 when de Gea was just a few documents away from a move from to the Santiago Bernabeu, alas the deal fell through on deadline day and the keeper signed a new four-year deal soon after.

Rumours began to swirl again towards the end of the last campaign, with José Mourinho dropping him for games against Sunderland, Southampton and the Europa League victory over Ajax.

However it is reported by The Guardian neither party are interested in a transfer with Madrid, with de Gea settled in Manchester and United's automatic inclusion in next season's Champions League stages for the first time since 2013 is being used as a valuable bargaining chip.

Ready to make the move?

Their inclusion in Europe's elite competition will prove a great strength in what is expected to be a busy summer for the Red Devils, with reports suggesting that four major signings will be brought into bolster Mourinho's options next season.

One of those transfers is expected to Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, with the transfer fee likely to roughly match that of compatriot Paul Pogba's transfer last summer.

Thursday could prove a big day in the star's future at Atletico, with the club expected to learn that their UEFA imposed transfer ban will be lifted after serving one year of a two-year sentence.

If the transfer does go ahead United will have come near the world record for the second consecutive summer, with the Frenchman having a €100million (£86m) buyout clause.