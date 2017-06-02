Bryan Robson: Paul Pogba should be next Manchester United captain

(Picture source: Gareth Copley / Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson believes that Paul Pogba would be the perfect replacement for Wayne Rooney as the new captain if the striker leaves the club this summer.

Rooney's future remains uncertain and he could play his last game at Old Trafford this weekend for Michael Carrick's testimonial, as a number of clubs eye up a move for the England striker.

Rooney has been an excellent servant during his years at United but now is probably the right time for him to leave the club and Robson believes that Pogba has all hallmarks of what it takes to be the next captain.

Speaking on behalf of United's global betting partner Marathonbet, Robson said that he thinks that "Paul Pogba could be a captain for Manchester United" if Rooney leaves the club as he is a player that "leads by example" on the pitch.

Talking about the other candidates to be captain, Robson added that he likes "Ander Herrera's attitude" whenever he plays as he tries to "organise people and gee them up" when he needs to.

Robson went on to say that another candidate could be Antonio Valencia as he has got that "determination about him too" to make sure that everyone does their job when playing.

Robson though feels that with Pogba "has improved us" a lot as whenever he has been "missing, we've missed a little something" which he gives the team and despite not hitting the standards of his price tag this year, Robson feels like he is only going to "improve again next year."

Robson hopes Rooney stays at United beyond the summer

Robson, despite talking about Pogba being his choice to be the next captain, would still like Rooney to stay and he believes that Jose Mourinho does want the striker to stay beyond this summer at least.

Robson said that he's heard that "Mourinho wants Rooney to stay" beyond this summer but in the end it will come down to "how much desire he has got" to play regular football and therefore "only Wayne can make that kind of decision" which is not likely to be an easy one.