Herrera: I want to give all the affection back to Man Utd

(Picture source: Nils Petter Nilsson / Getty Images)

Ander Herrera is determined to help Manchester United win the Premier League after committing his future at the club after reports suggested Barcelona wanted to sign him this summer.

Herrera was one of United's best players last season which has lead to speculation that his former Athletic Bilbao coach and now Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was keen to sign the midfielder this summer.

Herrera wants to improve further at United

The midfielder is contracted with United until next year but the club has the option of extending it by a further year but due to his fantastic performances under Jose Mourinho, it is expected he will be offered a new and improved deal and the midfielder says he is determined to improve further at Old Trafford.

Herrera said that he is "very thankful to Man United because they came to Spain" to sign him three years ago so as far his future goes he says that the "only thing I have on my mind is I want to give all the affection back" to everyone at the club and to the fans who have supported him from the beginning.

The midfielder added that he just tries to "go to the pitch and finish the game and I cannot complain to myself" as then he can come off the pitch saying that he has given "everything" to the cause of trying to win every game.

Herrera went on to say that he wants to keep "winning things" at United and that he is happy with his "development" at the club since signing but even though he has won a few trophies with the club so far he wants to "keep improving and making our fans proud" as that is what they deserve.

Superb season for Herrera has seen many highs

Herrera's consistent performances at the club meant he was nominated for the Sir Matt Busby award at the awards dinner but the award went to Antonio Valencia but by being nominated shows how well he performed all season.

The midfielder is also being touted as the next United captain to replace Wayne Rooney if the striker leaves the club and he was also awarded his first international cap during the season which just shows that if he keeps doing what he is doing then only good things will happen to him.