Victor Lindelöf "very happy" with Manchester United debut in resounding Galaxy win

Manchester United's latest defensive signing Victor Lindelöf has stated that he was "very happy" with his United debut, as the Swede played in the second-half of the 5-2 victory over LA Galaxy.

Very happy with how it went

The central defender was the opening signing of what is expected to be a busy summer for José Mourinho's side, with the Swede signing from Benfica for £30.7million.

Lindelöf was given his chance to show United fans what he could do at the StubHub Center as he was part of the second-half side that demolished Curt Onalfo's men, as goals from; Marcus Rashford, Marouane Felllaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial rounded off a resounding victory.

The 22-year-old was thrown in somewhat at the deep end as Mourinho went with the untested three man defence in the 3-5-2 formation, but he shared his delight post-match to pulling on the United shirt for the first time.

"It felt very good, I am very happy to have made my debut for this great club,” Lindelöf told MUTV. “We won as well so I am very happy."

It felt good, it is the first game so it is a bit different," the Swede stated after the victory. "I am not used to playing with three at the back, but it felt good in a way and I am very happy."

"My first week has been very good,” Lindelöf added. “All of the guys in the team have really helped me a lot. It feels really, really good.”

Only a matter of time

Lindelöf wasn't the only one that made his debut in Los Angeles, as striker Romelu Lukaku made his curtain raiser since his big-money move from Everton.

Rashford was the striker who shined through as he managed two goals in quick succession, Lukaku didn't have the same success as he fluffed his lines on more than a few occasions but Lindelöf stated the the Belgian's time will come for when he will open his United account.

"Marcus is a very good player so I am very happy for him to score," he said. "Romelu is also a very good player."

"He is very, very strong and has some really good qualities," Lindelöf concluded. "So it is just a matter of time before he finds the net as well.”