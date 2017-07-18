Referee sent off Antonio Valencia because Jose Mourinho refused to substitute Manchester United player

(Picture source: Gene Sweeney Jr / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho revealed that the referee asked him to substitute Antonio Valencia before sending him off during his Manchester United side's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Valencia was sent off after a mistimed tackle on Sebastian Saucedo in the second half, who had earlier injured Juan Mata 15 minutes after the Spaniard came on the pitch.

Mourinho reveals why Valencia was sent off against Real Salt Lake

The referee though didn't show a red card to Valencia straight away after the challenge which confused a lot of people in the stadium and Mourinho revealed that it was due to the fact the referee had a lengthy conversation with him about substituting the Ecuadorian.

Speaking at this post-match press conference after his side's win over Real Salt Lake, Mourinho said that the delay in sending Valencia off was "because the referee asked me to change the player and I didn't" as Mourinho revealed he "didn't agree" with his decision.

Mourinho added that the reason he didn't agree with the decision was "because Saucedo, was really aggressive during all of the second-half" for the example with what "happened with Mata" minutes before the sending off as it was a "bit dangerous, which I understand."

It was a positive experience to play with ten men during the second half, reveals Mourinho

Mourinho though saw the positives in being down to ten men as he revealed it was a "good experience for us to play with one player less" and therefore it will only help the side ahead of the bigger games to come on tour.

Valencia will not have to serve a suspension for his red card which is good as he is a vital player for the team and will bring experience to the team ahead of a vital pre-season game against Manchester City at the weekend which will show were the team are in terms of their fitness.