Marcus Rashford: Romelu Lukaku has come to Manchester United at the "right time"

Above: Romelu Lukaku in action during the 5-2 win over LA Galaxy | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton-AMA

Manchester United young starlet Marcus Rashford has stated that new striker Romelu Lukaku is coming into his "prime years", and that the Belgian has joined The Red Devils at the "right time."

Coming into his prime

Lukaku may only be 24 years of age but he has managed to establish himself as one the Premier League's deadliest strikers in the last few years, with the Belgian managing to break the 20-goal mark in the league in the last three seasons with former club Everton.

That experience proved crucial in United manager José Mourinho deciding to spend big money to bring his former Chelsea striker to Old Trafford on a five-year deal.

Lukaku has already started to justify his price tag by putting in decent performances against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake City, which included a winner in the latter.

Many will expect that Lukaku will start Friday's bitter clash with rivals Manchester City in Houston, and Rashford stated that the Belgian will come into his prime during his time in Manchester.

"He's gone through a phase in his career now and he's coming up to his prime years," Rashford told his pre-match press conference. "And he has been scoring a lot of goals for the last three or four years."

"I think he is in a good place in his career," he added. "And he has probably come here at the right time."

Won't be friendly on the pitch

United have performed well thus far on their American our with wins over Galaxy and Salt Lake, but their pre-season preparations are set to step up a gear with the arrival of the International Champions Cup.

The Red Devils will take on the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the coming days but will start their journey against Pep Guardiola's men, they will clash with City in Houston for their first overseas derby and though Rashford admitted it will be a weird feeling it is a game that he admits he is looking forward to.

“It’s a different feeling, playing the derby in a different place," the 19-year-old conceded. "We’re so used to it being in Manchester, but at the same time it’s good to bring it elsewhere and let the fans see something they’re not used to."

"I know it’s classed as a friendly but when these two teams play they both want to win," he said. "It won’t be a friendly for us on the pitch."

"It’s a game the players are definitely looking forward to," Rashford concluded. "And I know the fans will be too.”