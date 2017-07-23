Mourinho's men just about edge Zidane's side on penalties to keep their winning run going

That brings an end to tonight's pre-season game between Manchester United and Real Madrd. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game and until next time, have a good night.



So United come away with the win on penalties by two goals to one after a very poor penalty shoot out which saw only three penalties scored out of 10.

Blind scored United's fifth penalty while Casemiro missed to hand United the win.

Mkhitaryan finally scored for United's first goal but Madrid levelled things up. Lindelof then missed as did Theo Herndnez for Madrid.

McTominay then misses United's second penalty as Oscar also misses Madrid second penalty.

Martial misses United's first penalty as he blasted the ball over while Kovacic sees his penalty saved by De Gea.

Penalty shootout

90+3' - The referee blows his whistle for full time. The game is going to penalties after the game finished 1-1.

90' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the second half.

83' - What a miss from Fellaini! A brilliant cross from McTominay found Fellaini unmarked in the box but he somehow put the ball over the bar when it should have been a goal.

75' - Once again the players are given a drinks break in this half. United really needed this break given how much Madrid have dominated since the break.

69' - Goal for Madrid! Casemiro equalises from the penalty spot. The penalty came when Lindelof fouled Hernandez. Casemiro stood up to take it and rifled it into the net past De Gea.

60' - A corner was whipped into the box but Fellaini's header went just over the crossbar. Madrid definately having the better of the second half so far but United are also defending well.

52' - Unfortunately though for Herrera who came on at halftime, he has now had to off injured with a knock to his hip. McTominay has replaced him on the pitch.

46' - Both sides have made loads of changes at halftime as they look to give their players some minutes on the pitch.

46' - The referee blows his whistle for the second half. Game on!

Well finally the first bit of quality in the first half lead to the opening goal from Lingard. Lingard was definately the best player on the pitch so he got what he deserved . Madrid will have to be much better in the second half to get back into the game. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!

45+3' - The referee blows his whistle for halftime. Real Madrid 0-1 Manchester United.

45+1' - Goal for United! Lingard has given United the lead just before halftime. The goal was created by Martial who skinned three defenders before playing the ball to Lingard who tapped the ball into an empty net.

41' - A long ball forward from Romero found Rashford, who nodded the ball down to Lingard, who put his his effort from the edge of the box just wide of the goal. United certainly have came closest to opening the scoring so far.

30' - It's time for a drinks break for the players. It really is difficult for the players out there.

25' - The heat is really hurting the pace of the game so far as both teams are struggling to play fast fluent football.

16' - The galactiicos of Madrid really haven't got going yet but that is to be expected with this being their first pre-season game. United also are struggling to keep the ball for very long so far.

7' - Good direct play from Anthony Martial with the ball found Jesse Lingard on the edge of the box, who unleashed a powerful effort towards goal which Navas managed to scramble away with a diving save.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

21:15 Strong line-up from Real Madrid, with eight of the starting XI the same as in the UEFA Champions League final. One of the changes is bringing in Gareth Bale.

21:02 Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Bale, Marcelo, Lucas V, Isco.

21:01 Manchester United starting XI: Romero; Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Carrick, Fellaini; A Pereira, Lingard, Martial; Rashford.

21:00: The team news is I'm for tonight's game. Stay tuned as we bring you it next.

20:30 With an hour and a half until kick-off, United's Texas-based fans are enjoying a traditional American-style matchday outside the Levi's Stadium.

Austin Reds are in the house. pic.twitter.com/dUKUOjlWGn — Austin Reds (@austinreds) July 23, 2017

20:24 Levi's Stadium is looking fine ahead of one of the biggest friendlies of the summer. Can Manchester United vs Real Madrid ever really be a friendly? Well, yes. But nevertheless, it should still be a good game with the talent on show. Kick-off is at 10PM UK time, scroll down for the KO time in your area of the world. (on some devices you may have to click a link to this full tweet)

19:00 Three hours to go until kick-off, wherever you're watching from. VAVEL UK will begin our coverage as soon as team news comes out, expected to be in roughly two hours. Tweet your predictions into @ManUtdVAVEL.

16:22 The Reds triumphed 1-0 thanks to a 9th-minute Nishan Burkart half-volley, assisted by captain Callum Whelan. Left-back Brandon Williams was impressive, while 15-year-old Mason Greenwood shone, despite being the youngest player on the pitch. There are high hopes for Greenwood, who scored a hat-trick for the under-18s in his debut, a friendly in Austria during a pre-season training camp.

16:20 In other Man United news, an under-18 side was sent to SuperCupNI this week. During Louis van Gaal's era in charge, the club pulled out of the tournament it had had a 25-year association with, formerly known as the Milk Cup. Mourinho and Nicky Butt, Head of Academy, have pushed for United to return to the tournament. An under-15 team will play over the next week, but the under-18s were hosted by Northern Ireland's under-18 side at Coleraine Showgrounds for a Challenge Match, acting as the curtain-raiser for the tournament.

15:55 United's third kit was released earlier this week. Fans entered a competition to have their design used by Adidas and the club. The one selected is a grey kit with United's Holy Trinity statue (of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best) outside Old Trafford printed on the bottom of the shirt. It's had a mixed reception, with most United fans disappointed in the latest edition to the club shop.

14:22 Van Nistelrooy also backed José Mourinho as the perfect manager to mould Lukaku into a world-class striker, "Well, I don’t think he could be playing for a better manager than José Mourinho. He will help and guide Lukaku through this stage in his career and, if he has any difficulty, Jose has the experience and advice to get players back on track. I think that combination will prove a very successful one."

14:20 A man who has played for both of these sides, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has backed new United forward Romelu Lukaku for success. "The pressure is different," the Dutch poacher said, "so if he’s capable of dealing with that, I can’t see any problems. I also think having better players around him will help and I think he'll fit in really well. I expect he’ll start hitting his peak now. From the club's point of view, it’s the perfect time to sign him. Over the next six, seven or eight years, United will hopefully have a great centre-forward in Romelu Lukaku."

11:00 Mourinho also gave reporters on Saturday a slight insight into his team selection on Sunday evening: "Tomorrow is a test, that is probably the right word, but I prefer to say an experience for us as a team and for players that didn't play much in the last match. I am going to play Tim Fosu-Mensah, Axel [Tuanzebe], [Matteo] Darmian, [Demi] Mitchell, I am going to play other players and give rest to some players. Pre-season is not for accumulation. Some of them played 90 minutes or 75 minutes against City, so now is a time for others."

10:01 "I can guarantee that he is not going this season," the United boss said. "My feeling is it will very difficult for him to go. He is a very honest, straight boy. He was contacted for a long time, the club was closed and then we opened. I always have this feeling when a player has a desire to go, then I don’t like to stop players because you don’t get from them what you expect from them if they want to move and they don’t. So we opened it and then they decided to close it. I see him really happy, focused, working better than ever and 100 per cent he stays with us."

10:00 With United coming up against the club who have had interest in David de Gea for some years, José Mourinho told reporters on Saturday that there is no chance of the Spanish goalkeeper leaving Old Trafford this summer.

09:30 As previously mentioned, this is virtually a warm-up for the UEFA Super Cup on August 8. Juan Mata thinks so, too. He told MUTV, United's official television channel, that "it is always great to play against this kind of team. Of course, Real Madrid had a fantastic season last season. They have a fantastic team, and it will be good for both teams, it will be good for the American fans and hopefully, it will be a great game.”

On the Super Cup, Mata said: “That is where our mind is at the moment. We are trying to get to that game in the best shape we can, physically and mentally, that is why we are training hard in the pre-season. The Super Cup is in our minds and it is obviously against Real Madrid. We are looking forward to it, looking forward to hopefully adding another trophy to the history of the club and it is going to be difficult but we will try our best.”

While the match kicks off at 10PM UK time, it'll be shown all around the world for MUTV and MUTV online subscribers. In Australia the game gets underway at 7AM on Monday, July 24th. Indian fans will have to stay up until 2:30AM to tune in to see this one. For Spaniards, the game is shown exclusively on Cuatro, with kick-off at 11PM.

United have a chance to continue good progress shown on pre-season so far against a tough Real Madrid side. Kick-off is at 10PM UK time, with team news expected at roughly 9PM ahead of this International Champions Cup match.

That's the kind of mentality that new Man United captain Michael Carrick will be pleased to hear. The 35-year-old admitted this week that standards have dropped slightly since Sir Alex Ferguson's era, though they're picking up again now. The Englishman insisted he couldn't understand how any player could aim for top four at the start of the season, saying it's the title or nothing for him at Man United.

Paul Pogba, a player linked to Real Madrid last summer but that joined Man United for a world record fee, was also looking forward to facing the European Champions. “The big games keep on coming,” he said. “The players in the manager's next team want to play against the best. We want to play against the best, we want to beat the best and we want to become the best.”

Lukaku spoke of his excitement at facing Madrid after scoring in that 2-0 triumph over City. “They are going to be tough opponents but we are here to work hard, to get fitter and to get better as we get closer to the new season," the Belgian said. “I am really delighted with the work that we are putting in. We are working very hard. The manager is putting his tactical concepts to us and we are doing very well on the pitch. We want to continue like that.”

It seems there will be no switches between the clubs this summer. Morata seemed likely, James Rodriguez was linked, but he has signed for German champions Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal. Cristiano Ronaldo was temporarily linked with a stunning Old Trafford return, but that, as with every summer, came to nothing.

Rashford, certain unreliable reports suggest, is an alternative target for Real Madrid if a move for Kylian Mbappé fails. That seems enormously unlikely. United, though, have, of course, seen star players depart for the Spanish capital before. Class of '92 member David Beckham became a Galactico, while Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's most expensive player when he left Old Trafford. The Premier League's best ever poached, Ruud van Nistelrooy, made the switch, too.

Marcus Rashford was equally impressive in attack, though. The 19-year-old scored his third goal of pre-season, and all three have been of similar quality. Unlike any other finish seen before from the Englishman, Rashford has scored thrice with a new technique; an early shot from the edge of the box, past the goalkeeper and into the sidenetting. Of course, he's scored prolifically before, but this technique and kind of finish have rarely been seen from Rashford, previously allowing the goalkeeper to come out and make himself big before pulling the trigger, It's had success so far.

For Lukaku, pre-season has begun well. He's netted twice in three appearances in a United shirt. Most recently, he made headlines with a superb finish in the first overseas Manchester derby. Hosted in Houston, Texas at the NRG Stadium, Lukaku headed past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson who had charged out of his goal and curled the ball into the opposite sidenetting from outside the area and a tight angle. It was a finish of world-class ability and a positive sign.

Manchester United vs Real Madrid Live Stream

The two superclubs don't simply clash on the pitch, though. We're midway through the transfer window and United goalkeeper David de Gea's future remains uncertain as the Spanish champions continue their interest from afar. As things stand, the Madrid-born 26-year-old will remain in Manchester next season, suggested to be happy to not push for an Old Trafford exit. The main transfer focus was on Álvaro Morata. For many weeks, it seemed a matter of when rather than if the striker would join United from Madrid. Following Romelu Lukaku reuniting with José Mourinho for a potential £90m, that move was off. Morata has now signed for Chelsea.

This is the first of two meetings between United and Madrid in the next couple of weeks, effectively acting as a warm up for the UEFA Super Cup match in Skopje, Macedonia on August 8th. UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will be favourites against UEFA Europa League winners Manchester United.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of a friendly clash between world football's two biggest clubs; Manchester United vs Real Madrid Live Stream Score Today. Building up to Sunday evening's action is Man Utd editor Harry Robinson before Brandon Sayer takes us through the match.