Luke Shaw pleased to bond with new Old Trafford signings despite being injured for pre-season tour

Above: Luke Shaw signing autographs for fans on Manchester United's pre-season tour of America | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has stated that it has been "good to bond" as a squad on the club's pre-season tour of America, with Shaw joining the team in the States despite his injury.

Great to all be together

It has been a rocky start to Shaw's Manchester United career since his move from Southampton in the 2014/15 season, as the youngster has been hit with a host of injuries including a serious leg fracture at the beginning of the 2015/16 campaign which has seen him only make 47 appearances in all competitions for The Red Devils thus far.

Last season proved to be the toughest as he struggled for both fitness and form throughout the season, the 22-year-old also came under fire from manager José Mourinho for the majority of the campaign which led to rumours to a possible from the Theatre of Dreams.

Shaw did have a run of games towards the end of last season but his season was ended with a foot injury in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City and has kept him out since, Shaw joined the squad in the States along with Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo as the trio look to build up their recovery from their respective knocks and he stated it has been goods experience to be around the squad.

"It’s been great to all be together," Shaw told manutd.com. "And that’s why it was a positive thing that me, Ash and Marcos came on the trip."

"We’ve been together as a group for a while now but obviously each summer there are new lads that come in each season," the full-back stated. "And it’s good to bond with them and get to know them."

"It’s good for the squad to build momentum and be around each other and get to know each other more." the 22-year-old added. "And it builds more strength on the pitch."

Will have to wait and see

United were incredibly unlucky with injuries last season especially towards the business end with their journey to the Europa League title, which saw Mourinho forced to bring in the kids for the final matches of the Premier League season. The coach will hope that they have put that injury curse behind them but it has shown its presence on their tour so far.

Mata has been the only real injury concern after he was forced out of the clashes with both Manchester City and Real Madrid due to an ankle knock he picked up against Real Salt Lake City, the win over Madrid also came with its own negative as Ander Herrera was forced off with injury.

The Spaniard was brought on at half-time in San Francisco but only lasted seven minutes before been replaced by Scott McTominay, Herrera looked to be holding his hip/rib area after a collision on the touchline but post-match Mourinho stated that they will have to wait and see the full extent of the damage.

"It must at least be very painful because for Ander to come off, it has to be very painful,” the manager told reporters. “I want to wait and see what it is."

“I always say to the players that you don't risk anything in friendly matches," he admitted. "If you feel something is coming, even if it is a little injury, get off because the result is not important."

"It was very painful, it was in front of the bench, it was a bad contact," Mourinho concluded. "Maybe it is his ribs but I don't know.”