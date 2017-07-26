Mourinho: Barcelona clash is the "best way to finish" Man Utd's USA tour

Above: José Mourinho speaking to the press ahead of their clash with Barcelona | Photo: Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has stated that their clash with Barcelona will be the "best way to finish" their pre-season tour of America, as the Red Devils will conclude their tour in Washington against the Catalan giants.

Result isn't that important

Many United fans will be very pleased with how the side have performed throughout their time across the Atlantic Ocean, with Mourinho's men having won all four of their clashes so far.

They breezed through their opening clashes with MLS sides with easy victories over LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake City, but many will have thought that they would have struggled as their entered the International Champions Cup.

It all started with the first overseas derby against Manchester City in which United dispatched them 2-0, they were tested against European Cup winners Real Madrid but managed to come out with a 2-1 win after a penalty shootout.

Some will argue that their biggest test is yet to come against Ernesto Valverde's side, and Mourinho stated it is the best way to end their trip and it isn't really going to be about the result.

"It is the best way to finish [this trip to the US]," Mourinho declared to his pre-match press conference. "We started by playing against MLS teams which was a very good experience for us because they are in the middle of their competition."

"I am not obsessed with the result," the coach admitted. "It's more important to train well and give minutes to everybody."

"But we want to play and it is good for us," the 54-year-old added. "I know that we cannot play Barcelona in the Champions League group phase because we are in the same level for the draw so it is even better to play now."

Paying too much for players these days

The Red Devils have once again splashed the cash in the transfer window this summer as they look to assert themselves as serious title contenders, they have once again broken the £100m mark having smashed the previous year with the world-record signing of Paul Pogba.

They have paid in the excess of £90m for striker Romelu Lukaku and £30m for defender Victor Lindelöf, Mourinho admitted that clubs are "paying too much" for players in an "out of control market" but stated that it is how the market is.

"Every club is getting good players," he told BBC. "Every club is investing a lot."

"Some clubs are paying too much and by paying too much," the coach stated. "They create a very strange and out of control market."

Mourinho concluded: "But this is the reality now."