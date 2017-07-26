Manchester United vs Barcelona Live Score Stream (1-0)

Thanks for joining VAVEL UK for this pre-season friendly. Manchester United are not ICC 2017 champions. How will they cope? Anyway, a pretty standard pre-season fixture. The second half a bit less exciting than the first as Messi, Suarez and Neymar went off. Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were in good form for United who head to Norway now, then Dublin and then Skopje, Macedonia for the UEFA Super Cup. Another good 90 minutes for the players' fitness, most importantly, and they'll be well prepared for that big game against Real Madrid on August 8th.

FULL-TIME: Manchester United 0-1 Barcelona [Neymar, '31] United good in attack at times, but a defensive error allowed Neymar to score and give United their first defeat of their USA pre-season tour. That's that for the US section of their "Unmissable Tour", they now fly to Oslo, Norway to face Valeranga IF. Barcelona are sticking around in the States for a while, and have now won two, having beaten Juventus earlier this week.

90+3' Fantastic run from Axel Tuanzebe down the right flank. Very wide, he cuts inside and crosses to Martial. With plenty of time, he wastes it and allows the Barcelona defender to tackle him. Rashford does the same a moment later. That'll be that.

90+1' Handball and penalty shout for United. Martial coming into the area, players shout for handball against the Barcelona defender. The referee waves play on. United may have been robbed of the International Champions Cup title here. But no, that injustice hasn't been served, it hit the shoulder of the defender as he tried to move his hand out of the way. No problem.

90' The referee's added on time, in a friendly. This doesn't usually happen. The fourth official holds up a board that says "Relevant". Oh, hold on, it also says 4 on it. Four minutes added time, which is "relevant", apparently. Or maybe that's a sponsor.

89' Rashford down injured. He's walked off the pitch but may not bother coming back on with 30 seconds remaining.

85' Substitution for Barcelona: Sergi Samper on for Sergi Roberto.

83' Substitution for Man Utd: Axel Tuanzebe on for Antonio Valencia.

82' Paddy Crerand's brought out his favourite phrase once more, 'deary me', as Fellaini's booked for bringing down a player on the counter-attack. Axel Tuanzebe is about to come on.

81' Barcelona get a free-kick as Darmian's leg is jumped into. Barcelona, trying to fool the referee, who would have thunk it?

78' Marouane Fellaini is in serious pain on the floor. He's writhing like a salmon out of water. Turns out he's just been scraped ever so slightly by Sergi Roberto. A painful one, but not a horror challenge.

76' Over 80,000 at FedEx Field tonight for a pre-season friendly. Pretty good.

72' Cillessen now gets down to prevent Paul Pogba from equalising. United on top in recent minutes, but the second half has been less entertaining than the first.

71' Rashford tries to get a shot away and is blocked superbly. Pereira shoots first time and forces Cillessen to save.

69' Pereira's shot rises over the crossbar. Cillessen had it covered.

66' United fans, brace yourselves, make sure you're sitting down, this one might hurt. As things stand, United aren't winning the International Champions Cup...

65' Romero with a good save to deny Alcacer one-on-one. The Barcelona forward should have scored after Bailly was caught flat footed.

64' Martial with a great curling effort that goes just over the bar.

61' Man United substitutions: Andreas Pereira and Anthony Martial on, Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan off.

60' Jesse Lingard is down injured on the halfway line for Man United. He's walked off the pitch, and will likely go off as a precautionary measure. Andreas Pereira and Anthony Martial are about to come on.

55' Gerard Pique's down and holding his head. You can probably guess who he challenged for the ball with... Marouane Fellaini. He didn't mean it, but he elbowed him. He's just too tall.

48' Barcelona XI for the second half: Cillessen; Piqué, Denis, Arda, Iniesta, Vermaelen, Alcácer, Digne, Roberto, A.Vidal, Munir.

47' Man United substitutions: De Gea, Lindelof, Bailly, Blind, Carrick off; Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Jones, Fellaini on.

46' Back underway: Many changes made, we'll give you them as soon as possible. United trail 1-0.

HALF-TIME: Man United trail Barcelona by one goal thanks to Neymar's 31st-minute goal. He capitalised on errors from United who have threatened on a number of occasions, particularly through Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

44' Rashford with more filthy skill, gets past his defender and loops a cross to the back post. No United player is there.

41' Fantastic reflexes and a strong hand from De Gea keeps Barcelona from doubling their lead after a good Suarez volley.

39' Messi tries from long-range with a curling free-kick. De Gea had it covered, but a good effort nevertheless.

31' GOAL: Barcelona lead: Neymar capitalises on a mistake from United's defence. Valencia fell over after losing his balance, Neymar robs the ball off him. Paddy Crerand thinks it's a foul, obviously, but it's not. Poor from United. Gave away the ball easily, then made a defensive error. 1-0.

29' Messi has a header loop over the crossbar.

27' De Gea's in action again, this time with a fantastic block as Neymar attempted a powerful drive from a tight angle. Barcelona are probably pleased he's not at Real Madrid for every Clasico.

26' Barcelona close to scoring twice. Suarez is denied by De Gea after a quick counter-attack, Messi lifts the ball over the crossbar a moment later.

23' Suarez dives. "Oh dear god," says Paddy Crerand, clearly personally offended by Suarez's attempt to fool the referee. "Oh deary me," he continues to tut away.

22' Messi tripped in the centre of the pitch, halfway inside the United half. His free-kick hits the United wall.

19' Pogba runs half the pitch, holds off two players with incredible strength. He's just inside the right byline but doesn't lose the ball and earns a corner from nothing for United. Good start from the Reds, playing in a horrible grey.

18' Filthy skill from Rashford, who's having a good game. He nutmegs Busquests, lays it to Lukaku and the ref blows for handball.

16' Lingard pokes it to Lukaku who pushes it back to the United no. 14. His shot is close, a curler with his left foot, but not quite on target. Rashford runs through a couple of players and earns a corner. That comes to nothing. Moments later, he's back at left-back to deny Neymar.

15' Mkhitaryan has a long-range effort, which pulls wide of the left post.

14' Pogba unleashes a beautiful, powerful drive on the half-volley which Cillessen saves. Superb technique from the Frenchman.

12' Messi comes close. Somehow gets a shot away from nowhere but the Barcelona captain's shot hits off the right post.

10' The camera operator's having a 'mare. Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard's in good form again, finding the space, coming very close to feeding through Romelu Lukaku on a number of occasions.

7' David de Gea makes another two saves to deny Messi and then Suarez. Meanwhile, the camera operator has got stuck on the angle in De Gea's goal, which made for odd viewing. Pre-season always provides some farcical moments.

6' Neymar feeds Messi through. De Gea's catch bounces out of his hands, but he jumps on top of it at the second attempt. Messi should have scored.

4' David de Gea saves a powerful drive from Neymar.

3' Rashford with a fantastic ball from deep to Lukaku who can't keep his shot down. The cross bounced before it reached the Belgian, and his acrobatic effort wasn't good enough. Rashford's delivery was fantastic, though. If only he could make the crosses and then run very quickly and finish them, United would be flying.

1' As expected, we can't tell the two teams apart. If this was Fergie, they'd be swapping at half-time. Now it looks like 22 men having a kick about.

Kick-off: United are underway in their fifth pre-season game. This is Barcelona's second. Romelu Lukaku kicks off for the 'Reds'.

Last time we had Ronald McDonald walking out with the teams. That was just ridiculous. But such are kit deals that both teams are wearing light coloured kits tonight. Who's kicking from right to left? Well, who knows...

The mascots are wearing bright red with a McDonalds logo. It looks like 22 men against the mascots. United and Barcelona are almost wearing the same colour... and I'm colour blind. So, we'll do our best.

Teams in the tunnel. Barcelona are wearing light blue. United are wearing grey. This could be a long night.

The teams are out for the warm-ups. A reminder of the two starting XIs

Man Utd starting XI vs Barcelona: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Blind; Carrick, Pogba, Lingard; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford.

Barcelona starting XI vs Manchester United: Cillessen; Semedo, Umtiti, Mascherano, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Aleña; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Let's give you a reminder of what United need to win this incredibly meaningless tournament, but one which José Mourinho will surely hail as his 4th at the club just to annoy his critics...

The permutations for United winning the International Champions Cup: a win against Barcelona in normal time will secure the 'title'. A win on penalties against Barcelona will make United 'champions' as long as Roma fail to beat Juventus in normal time and Real Madrid fail to beat both Manchester City and FC Barcelona in normal time. A loss in normal time against Barcelona will prevent United becoming 'champions' while a defeat on penalties will leave a very slim chance of winning ICC 2017.

Smalling/Lindelöf vs Neymar/Messi/Suarez is not filling United fans with confidence. Don't forget, the Reds are back in the Champions League this season. That defence could be brutally ripped apart by many a European striker.

It looks like Man United will be playing in a 4-3-3 formation. That will mean Jesse Lingard on the left of central midfield with Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick. Henrikh Mkhitaryan will play on the right wing with Rashford on the left and Lukaku up top.

The Reds won't be wearing Red today. They're playing in their brand new, fan-designed third kit, inspired by the Holy Trinity of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best. It has the statue of the three United greats on it. It's not a classic, that's for sure. Fan designed? You can tell.

United, meanwhile, start with what's looking like next season's front line; Lukaku and Rashford with Lingard in behind creating space and exploiting it. It's had great success so far, with Lukaku and Rashford already playing well together.

Two strong starting line-ups for Manchester United vs Barcelona. The Spanish giants begin with MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) who go up against a vulnerable United defence with Chris Smalling and new signing Victor Lindelöf at the heart of it.

23:30 TEAM NEWS | Man Utd starting XI vs Barcelona: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Blind; Carrick, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lingard; Lukaku

23:25 Man United's injured players who are somewhere near a return have completed a light training session on the pitch at FedEx Field. It's unlikely Mata will be involved today, but he's close to a return after a knock against Real Salt Lake. The two were put to work by a United coach with some fitness training and a quick passing drill.

23:20 We'll hear United team news at roughly 23:30PM (BST), an hour before kick-off. Mourinho: "I am not obsessed with the result. It's more important to train well and give minutes to everybody. But we want to play and it is good for us. I know that we cannot play Barcelona in the Champions League group phase because we are in the same level for the draw so it is even better to play now."

23:10 TEAM NEWS | Barcelona starting XI vs Manchester United: Cillessen; Semedo, Umtiti, Mascherano, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Aleña; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

22:20 "Against Real Madrid I had players that played 90 minutes and the same against City. I also had players that played 75 or 60 or 45 and it will be more of the same. [Marouane] Fellaini and [Anthony] Martial played 90 minutes against Madrid so they won’t play 90 against Barcelona. I will do this kind of rotation with everyone again and I am going to play every player."

22:10 "Real Madrid in the first half almost played their best team," Mourinho said. Only Ramos and Ronaldo didn't play. Now with Barcelona, it looks to me that everybody is here with a new manager and new players. So I think it is the best way to finish the pre-season, to play against the best players, the best teams, and it is an experience we want to live."

22:00 Mourinho is pleased with the scheduling United have as kick-off against Barcelona is not too far away. Speaking to ManUtd.com, he said, "It is the best way to finish [this trip to the US]. We started by playing against MLS teams which was a very good experience for us because they are in the middle of their competition. Then we got a good English team [Manchester City] and then Real Madrid and Barcelona.

21:35 “I think today was positive for him, that is why I left him for 90 minutes on the pitch,” said Mourinho. “He was enjoying it, he was trying new things, and it is important in these friendly matches to try new things, which he did. That is important for his confidence. Young players still need time to learn and time to improve. It is also his personality. I can say that he is training better than before, he is working harder than before, his ambition is to try to bring his talent in a consistent way."

21:30 United’s draw with Real Madrid showcased Anthony Martial’s quality briefly. The Frenchman dribbled through four players before setting up Jesse Lingard to score United’s only goal of the game. After a second season at the club where he struggled when given opportunities, which were not frequent, Martial needs a big season in Red. Manager José Mourinho told reporters after the game that “we want more consistency in his talent.”

20:45 United may yet be without Spanish duo, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata. Herrera picked up a knock against Real Madrid while Mata is still suffering from injury suffered against Real Salt Lake, though he has begun returning to training in recent days.

20:00 Tonight’s game is being held at FedEx Field, and should be the biggest crowd United get all summer in their “Unmissable Tour” of three countries; USA, Norway and Ireland. The Maryland stadium has an 82,000 capacity, though there were plenty of empty seats at United’s game against Real Madrid due to the extortionate price of tickets.

17:30 Kick-off is at 00:30AM for UK viewers. We'll give you kick-off times for locations around the globe shortly, but stay with us for more build-up ahead of one of the biggest events of the summer as two of the world's most successful clubs face off against each other.

The permutations for United winning the International Champions Cup: a win against Barcelona in normal time will secure the 'title'. A win on penalties against Barcelona will make United 'champions' as long as Roma fail to beat Juventus in normal time and Real Madrid fail to beat both Manchester City and FC Barcelona in normal time. A loss in normal time against Barcelona will prevent United becoming 'champions' while a defeat on penalties will leave a very slim chance of winning ICC 2017.

United, therefore, are in much better shape, or at least should be, going into this game. But their pre-season preparations don't stop after this game. It is their final game in the USA and their final International Champions Cup fixture. They can still lift the pre-season trophy at this stage.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have only just started their pre-season. The Spanish league starts a week later than the English Premier League. Ernesto Valverde's side began their pre-season with a 2-1 win against Juventus, the side Real Madrid defeated in the UEFA Champions League final. United are Valverde's second opponents, as he then prepares his side to play Real Madrid in Miami. The Catalan side will then play Chapecoense, the side recovering from last year's tragic plane crash where 20 players and club staff perished.

"It is not a concern [to have a post-match flight again]. For us there is not a lot of travel. We have organised the pre-season so we are based in LA for 11 days, which is fantastic. We are always in the same hotel, the same training ground. The flights are quite short flights. Now we are on our way back home. We are here and now we go to DC, which is halfway home almost. In terms of jet lag it is halfway home. These next three days in DC are not a problem. After that we have two more matches to play in Norway and Ireland, travelling on the same day with short flights. I am really happy with our pre-season. If Mata and Ander are not long-term problems then I would say it is perfect."

Mourinho, though, spoke of his delight at the organisation of United's pre-season. Last year, the Reds were supposed to tour Asia. Instead, they played one game against Borussia Dortmund while their other fixture, against Manchester City, was called off due to terrible pitch conditions.

United didn't impress hugely in that 1-1 draw. Despite Real Madrid putting out a youthful side in the second half, United took their foot off the gas, despite having played three more pre-season games than Real Madrid at the time. Mourinho lamented elements of the performance. "I think we lost motivation to play against their young players," Mourinho said. "We lost intensity, we lost appetite. I think the boys who played in the second half, they were disappointed not to play against Real Madrid's best players and best team. The second half was not good but overall I am happy again."

A few days ago, both teams were in action. United played Real Madrid and victored on penalties. That game effectively acted as a warm-up to the UEFA Super Cup which will be contested between the two teams on August 8th in Skopje, Macedonia. United, of course, having won the UEFA Europa League and Real Madrid having lifted a second consecutive UEFA Champions League, the first side to complete that achievement in the modern era of the competition.

Tonight's match kicks off on Thursday, July 27th at 00:30AM BST. That means it's an early start for any UK fans hoping to tune in to see José Mourinho's men against FC Barcelona .