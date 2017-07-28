Man United youngster Devonte Redmond leaves on loan to Scunthorpe United

Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United have sent young midfielder Devonte Redmond on loan to League One side Scunthorpe United for the first half of the 2017/18 season.

Redmond, 20, will return to Man United in January 2018, though the loan may be extended if all parties are pleased with its progress, come January.

The Englishman was utilised in a striking role at times for Man United's under-23 side last season, who struggled without a natural striker due to a lack of investment in previous years and injuries. Redmond coped well, and added valuable attributes to his game through that experience.

Man Utd 20-year-old joins League One team

Redmond frequently plays in the wide positions, drifting inside to have as great an influence as possible. At 6ft, he moves across the pitch with speed and with ease, covering ground well.

Manchester-born, Redmond has captained United youth sides at younger levels.

He played 26 times for the Reds' under-23s side last season, scoring four times, an improvement on the previous campaign when he netted twice.

Alexander: We've been looking for a CM

Scunthorpe United manager Graham Alexander said that the club have "been looking for central midfield players, and he was highlighted to us."

"We know a little bit about him from watching Manchester United games last season, and it was important that we got the right type of character and player to compete with the players we have here."

Alexander revealed Redmond travelled to the club on Wednesday, alongside his father, to have a "good chat" before Scunthorpe's pre-season friendly against recently relegated Sunderland.

"I wanted him to come over to see how we do things and get a feel for the match day here at Glanford Park.

"It was down to him to make the decision and he's now agreed to join us on loan," Alexander said.

Redmond is the third United player to leave on loan this summer. U20 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Dean Henderson will play his football at Shrewsbury Town while Welsh centre-back Regan Poole has joined Northampton Town.