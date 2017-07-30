Report: Man Utd deal for Nemanja Matić edging closer to completion

Nemanja Matić played a key role for Chelsea last season alongside N'golo Kante in the Blues' title winning season | Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA via Getty Images

Manchester United are nearing the completion of their third signing as Nemanja Matić reportedly edges closer to a move to Old Trafford and a reunion with former boss José Mourinho.

The Serbian's transfer, if completed, will be the third big signing of the summer after the arrivals of Victor Lindelöf and Romelu Lukaku earlier in the window from SL Benfica and Everton respectively.

Matić negotiations have lasted some time

It's clear that negotiations for the Serbian began a while back and United have had to wait a long time to find a breakthrough in the discussions. Sky Sports suggest they have finally agreed on a fee in the region of £40m.

Michael Carrick's one-year contract extension was certainly a positive for Mourinho. However, the 36-year-old is now entering the twilight of his career and won't be able to play every game and be a consistent starter for the team.

Matić's addition to the team will provide a solid defensive cover to the back four and will allow the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera to contribute more to the attacking side of Mourinho's system.

Matić is the player Mourinho needs

Mourinho expressed his desire to get two more signings done in the remaining time of the transfer window. The Portuguese boss made four signings last summer and looks to do the same this summer as well.

The Portuguese is looking for a player to add more balance to the midfield and more solidity to the squad, two qualities which Matić ticks off perfectly.

The Serbian was left out of Chelsea's tour squad and has been ordered to train alone at Cobham, adding to the rumours of a departure from Stamford Bridge for him. Juventus were reportedly interested in him as well, but it now looks as though the Red Devils have the upper hand in the negotiations.