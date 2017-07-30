Mourinho: Matić wants Man United move "very, very much"

Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Nemanja Matić wants a move to Manchester United "very, very much", according to José Mourinho.

The Serb has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and reportedly signed for the club on Sunday following a medical. United agreed a deal worth around £40m with Chelsea on Saturday after many months of negotiations.

Matić was pictured in a United training kit on Sunday.

Utd "have a chance" of signing Matić

"I'm waiting for news," United boss Mourinho is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I know that he wants that very, very much and when a player wants very, very much the chance is bigger.

"So I think we have a chance but in football until it's official, I have seen so many things happen that I refuse to say more than I am telling you now."

Mourinho signed Matić during his second spell at Chelsea in January 2014, after the Serb had initially left the club to sign for Benfica.

Matić will be 3rd United signing of the summer

The 28-year-old, who celebrates his 29th birthday on Tuesday, will be the Reds' third signing of the summer. 22-year-old Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelöf signed for £30.7m early on during the window while Romelu Lukaku supposedly turned down Chelsea as he signed for United for an initial £75m.

Those pictures of Matić in a United training kit showed him wearing the number 31. Mourinho was asked about the pictures and the number, but refused to confirm anything.

"I don't know because I was not there. Number 31 is a free number. It was [Bastian] Schweinsteiger. It's a free jersey, we have a few free and 31 is one of them."

It's expected that Man United will confirm the signing of Matić on Monday with the deal very close to being wrapped up.