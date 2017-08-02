Mourinho will wait until the end of the transfer window to call me for a transfer, jokes Usain Bolt

Photo: John Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

Eight time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has been a Manchester United fan all of his life and has been joking that United boss José Mourinho is out to sign him, but is making him wait until deadline day.

What next for Bolt?

The Jamaican will end his career on the track after the upcoming World Championships in London, but what will he do next? Bolt hasn’t kept his plans much of a secret as he expressed his desire to play for his beloved side.

“Everyone knows I’m always talking about football, I’m waiting on a call from Mourinho,” said Bolt jokingly. “I think he’s waiting until the last day.”

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old would add a little bit more speed to United’s side, a factor Mourinho’s side would benefit from. The 100-metre world record holder would certainly strike fear into the mind of an opponent when he chases down the ball. However, football isn’t the only thing Bolt has in mind.

“It’s going to be very hard. Track and field is everything and I’ve been doing it since I was 10 years old.”

“I don’t know what I want to do. This is why I want to play football. You never know, I might go into acting and do some action movies.”

World Championships

It’s not all over yet for Bolt as he still does have the World Championships to participate in which commence this Friday. The Jamaican is comfortably regarded as one of the greatest sprinters to ever grace the Earth after he won the gold medal in the 100m and 200m at three consecutive Olympic Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Brazil 2016).

Usain Bolt’s achievements have earned him respect from all and it is safe to say that he has earned himself the legendary status in athletics.