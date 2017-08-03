Ryan Giggs backs Romelu Lukaku to score plenty next season for Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku in action for Manchester United during the pre-season tour of America. Image Courtesy- Getty

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has backed Romelu Lukaku to do well for the Red Devils next season.

The Belgian striker moved to Manchester United from Everton last month for a reported fee of £75 million. United gazumped Chelsea in order to get the Belgian at the Old Trafford.

Giggs is expecting Lukaku to perform well for United next season. The Welshman also said that Lukaku’s experience in Premier League will allow him to settle quickly at the club. Giggs also focussed on the rectifications which Lukaku has to make to improve his game.

A young forward was needed at United

While talking to Sky Sports, Giggs said “Manchester United needed some new blood and the injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic removed the question as to whether he was replaced.” He further added that “Lukaku will score goals, there's no doubt about that.”

Romelu Lukaku in action against Sampdoria. Image Courtesy- Getty

United made signing a number nine as their priority as Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in April. The club’s all time top scorer Wayne Rooney also departed this summer to join his boyhood club Everton this summer. Jose Mourinho was left with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as the options in the squad who can play the role of striker.

United were engaged in intense negotiations for Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, but both clubs couldn’t reach agreement for the transfer. This factors led to the signing of Lukaku and United maintained the stance that the Belgian was their top target all summer.

Lukaku needs to improve one aspect of his game

The Belgian has been previously criticised for his first touch. Giggs also said that “Lukaku has still got to work on his first touch.” However he is confident that the former Chelsea striker will bag a lot of goals as he will get a lot of chances at United.

Lukaku has been impressive during the club’s pre-season tour as he found the net three times in six games. Giggs also suggested that better contribution from the other attacking players is needed next year to support Lukaku.