"I'm happy to make my debut", says Matić after first 45 minutes in a Man Utd shirt

Photo: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United’s latest signing Nemanja Matić has promised boss José Mourinho that he will be ready for the start of the Premier League season on the 11th August.

Matić signed from the Red Devils from Chelsea at the end of July for a fee of £40million.

"It was nice" to make United debut, says Matić

Matić appeared to impress supporters at the AVIVA Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday night, showing a mixture of composure and leadership as he helped United to a 2-1 victory over Serie A side Sampdoria.

Speaking to MUTV, Matić spoke with delight of his first 45 minutes as a United player,

“Yes it was nice. It was nice to play in front of our supporters - I think there was a full stadium of Manchester supporters. That was special for me and I’m happy to make my debut for such a big club like Manchester United.”

“It was strange [not playing in pre-season] because the team has played and had a good pre-season, but as you know I trained alone in London. I tried to give my best to control the game well, to give the game balance, and I think, for the first game, it was good for me. Step by step, I think I will get better and better and I hope I will help the team to achieve something this season.”

Matić working hard to be fit for Super Cup

Matić’s debut for Mourinho’s side was his first game since May due to his situation at Chelsea. However, despite the lack of minutes on the field, the Serbian believes he can be fit for their eagerly awaited Super Cup game against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“I will try to be 100% over the next few days. I will try really hard and I hope that I will be seen as an option for that game and we will see. I have seven days until the Super Cup, but I’m sure that everyone is ready and I will try to be 100% ready and hopefully we can do something for this club.”

José Mourinho’s side are in good form going into their Super Cup match, after winning six out of their seven games on their tour of the United States, Norway and Ireland.