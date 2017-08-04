Report: Man Utd target Ivan Perišić offered new contract at Inter Milan

Photo: Claudio Villa - Inter

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perišić has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United since the transfer window opened at the start of June. However, the Croatian’s move to the Red Devils has been thrown into doubt as the Italian club’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has revealed the player is in talks over a possible new contract.

José Mourinho has been determined to bring the player to Old Trafford and United are reported to have had two bids turned down, the second in the region of £40 million. Piero Ausilio has dismissed all talk of a possible move away from the club for both Perišić and his teammate Antonio Candreva who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Ausilio confirms contract talks for Perišić

“I don’t understand where some of these stories come from,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

“Candreva has never been on the market and we have absolutely no intention of selling him. The same goes for Perišić, who is an important player and we are currently discussing a new contract with him.”

It was a disappointing campaign last season for Internazionale who finished 29 points behind Serie A champions Juventus in 7th place. With big rivals AC Milan building what appears to be a very promising squad, Luciano Spalletti will be desperate to hang on to his side’s key players.

Man Utd have been linked to Perišić for months

Despite all the negatives, Perišić was the light at the end of the tunnel for the San Siro based side. The Croatian winger was lethal in the final third last season scoring 11 goals in Serie A alongside eight assists.

Manchester United have already made three signings this summer (Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic) and the addition of Ivan Perišić would add to United’s firepower.

There are reports that United’s French forward Anthony Martial could be used as part of the deal to bring Perišić to Manchester.