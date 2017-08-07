Real Madrid vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Text Commentary in UEFA Super Cup 2017

It'll certainly be interesting to see whether or not Lukaku makes an impact tonight. He had an excellent record against the smaller teams for Everton and it's something that United have been described as buying him for, to help them pick up points against those that will bring the bus. Against the big teams Lukaku would sometimes score but - understandably - didn't have the same effect. To move into the top bracket of European strikers that's something he must change, will it start this evening?

Most of Real Madrid's activity in regards to transfers has been laughing at Barcelona for losing Neymar. They've been fairly quiet themselves, chasing Kylian Mbappe in the background - one that could wait until next summer. After all, back-to-back Champions League wins, why change anything? Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez have both been brought in, but most of their movement has been in terms of outgoings. James Rodriguez, Danilo and Alvaro Morata have all gone out of the door.



There will likely be competitive debuts tonight for Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof, possibly Nemanja Matic too. Jose Mourinho reportedly wants one more man in, but three so far is fairly solid. Will any impress tonight?

The last time these two met competitively, they've been known to conduct some high-profile friendly matches, was in 2012-13 - Sir Alex Ferguson's final season. Meeting in the Champions League last 16, United looked well place to go through after taking a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford after a 1-1 draw in Spain, only for a controversial Nani red card to tip the balance in Madrid's favour, second half goals from Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo swinging the tie.

After a disappointing league campaign left them in the Europa League, United sought after it as the best way to qualify for Europe's premier club competition, something that worked for them as they beat Ajax in the final to qualify for the Champions League despite finishing sixth domestically. Tonight's game is an added bonus.

Real Madrid come into this game from their Champions League win. They've been accused of being fortunate with easy draws in recent years when they've claimed the European Cup, but overcame both Bayern Munich and Juventus last season to win the competition for the 12th time.

So, the UEFA Super Cup. We'll be shortening it to the Super Cup fairly soon, because locking in the caps lock button for UEFA every time isn't doing anyone any favours. We have here what is essentially the European Community Shield, kind of. The winners of the Champions League, Real Madrid (again), vs the winners of the Europa League, Manchester United. Arguably the two biggest clubs in the world, playing for a rather nice trophy on a Tuesday evening in Macedonia.

Good evening everyone and welcome to the glitz, the glamour, the showcase clash that it Real Madrid vs Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup! Kick-off in Macedonia, the logical location for such an event, is 19:45 UK time. It's being broadcast around the world, but you're fortunate enough to be with us. We're Brandon Sayer and Oliver Emmerson and we'll be taking you through events as the night goes on. Buckle in!