Nemanja Matić is a "terrific player" enthuses Manchester United captain Michael Carrick

Photo by Nikola Krstic/Action Plus via Getty Images

Newly-appointed Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has praised new teammate Nemanja Matic and believes he'll have a big part to play at Old Trafford.

Matic joined the Red Devils from Premier League champions Chelsea earlier this month in a deal worth around £40m after appearing to lose his spot in Antonio Conte's squad.

Carrick, who replaced Wayne Rooney as skipper after his departure to Everton feels Matic can become a great player for United. "He's a terrific player, a great signing for us, who knows what it takes to win," Carrick told reporters.

Matic has won two Premier League titles with Chelsea including success in 2014 - under the supervision of Jose Mourinho. As well as the league wins, the 29-year-old has also lifted the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time in England.

Matic 'full of experience,' adds Carrick

Carrick was also impressed by the experience that Matic has in his career and feels that he'll be a key figure in the squad. "He had a massive part to play at Chelsea and what's important is he knows the league, the English way, how tough it is, how the season is, so he'll adapt quickly at United and I hope he'll have a big part to play for years to come," Carrick added.

The Serbia international has travelled with his United teammates to Macedonia as they prepare for the UEFA Super Cup final clash with Real Madrid this evening. Matic made his debut for his new club during the 2-1 victory over Sampdoria in Dublin - when he played the first 45 minutes.

It's unlikely that the midfielder will start for the Reds in Skopje because of his lack of match fitness, but there is no doubt he would make an impact if he were to play some part during the game.