Ander Herrera insists Man Utd must once again challenge for the title

Herrera in Super Cup action (photo: Getty Images / Boris Streubel - UEFA)

Manchester United were outclassed at times against Champions league winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho’s side put up a fight, but lost the game 2-1. However, midfielder Ander Herrera insists that the loss in Skopje is not a setback for United and they “can take a lot of good things from this game.”

“We have to accept Real deserve to be the winners” said the Spaniard when speaking to MUTV. “But we can take a lot of good things from this game.”

It’s time to fight for the Premier League

Last season, Herrera helped his team to win the Community shield, the EFL cup and the UEFA Europa league. United take on West Ham on Sunday in their season opener and Herrera feels that it is vital that the club challenge for the Premier League title this year.

“The Premier League starts on Sunday, there is no time to be upset, we want to be contenders for every title this season.

"Last season we won three trophies which is a very good, but we didn’t fight for the Premier League. That’s our aim for this season and we have a very good squad. We are going to play in four competitions and we want to fight for all of them.”

Jose Mourinho has brought in three new players so far this summer with the signatures of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica, defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea and former Everton forward Romelu Lukaku.

Time to forget about the Super Cup and focus on the season ahead

“In every position, we have two very good players” said Herrera. “So I am optimistic for the season and let’s forget about tonight (Tuesday’s loss against Real Madrid).

"I know it’s been difficult because it’s a European trophy and that’s important for the club. But now the Premier League, then the Champions League will come, the FA Cup and the League Cup. We don’t want to give away any competition.

"We are going to fight for all of them and we are going to improve.”