Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2017/18

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:00PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

West Ham predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang; Snodgrass, Ayew, Arnautovic; Hernandez.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Matic, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Rashford; Lukaku.

Bilic will be without even more players for the game as Michail Antonio, Andy Carroll, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mauel Lanzini and Sakho are all out the game with injuries. Summer signings Hart, Zabaleta, Arnautovic and Hernandez are all likely to start the game and show that the Hammers mean business this weekend.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Mourinho will be without a few players due to injury. Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young remain out with injuries they picked up at the end of last season. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones though will return to the squad after missing the game in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid in midweek due to suspension. Lukaku and Matic are likely to given their Premier League debuts for the club, while Lindelof could start from the bench given his shaky start to his United career.

Hernandez's return will surely be a big part of the game on Sunday after he left United a couple of summers ago after impressing a lot during his time at the club. It wouldn't be surprise either if he was to score against his former side as it's a thing that happens in football nowadays.

Both sides have invested heavily this summer with Mourinho bringing in Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic, while the Hammers have brought in Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez to date.

On the other hand, Slaven Bilic's men also disappointed as at one stage last year they were in a relegation battle but a good second half of the season saw them hugely improve as they ended up finishing in 11th and they will be looking to finish much higher this time around.

One of those home draws came against the Hammers last season when an early Diafra Sakho goal for the Hammers was cancelled out by a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal. United had plenty of chances to then go on and win the game but as they did on a number of occasions last season they failed to take their chances when it mattered.

The main reason for United finishing so low was down to their poor home form last season as they drew 10 of their 19 home games which will need to improve this season if they are going to achieve their aim.

Jose Mourinho's men hugely disappointed last year as they finished sixth in the league but this time around they will be looking to put up a title challenge given the amount of money they have invested in their squad this summer.

The final game of the opening weekend in the Premier League puts together two sides who will be looking to get off to the perfect start after not having the best of seasons in the league last season.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at Old Trafford between Manchester United and West Ham United. Kick-off at Old Trafford is set for 4:00BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.