Nemanja Matic Analysis: Manchester United's midfield maestro

Matic in action. (Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty)

Jose Mourinho’s starting line up against West Ham United only featured two new players, but the difference from last season could not have been more striking. Manchester United seemed to be back to their best, playing with a flare and a purpose. Fans got to enjoy United’s biggest win since 2014 and it appears that there is more to come.

Matic's first win as a red

Nemanja Matic signed for United from Chelsea for a hefty fee of £40 million last month, and already he is showing his worth. Matic helped his side to a 4-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, putting in a stunning performance for his new team. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace on his Premier League debut for the Red Devils, with Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba finishing off The Hammers.

How much of an impact did Matic make going forward?

If one player stood out yesterday, it was Matic. He didn’t score two debut goals like Lukaku, but his contribution was as just as important. The Serbian played as a holding midfielder which allowed his midfield partner Pogba a little more freedom. He strung together 69 passes, more than anyone else on the field. Matic's doubters were all sent back into hiding as he played a key part in three of United's four goals.

Defensive impact

For a majority of the game Matic sat just in front of the defence as a deep playmaker. This allowed full backs Daley Blind and Antonio Valencia to get a little bit further forward knowing that Matic is there to tidy up if he is called upon. Matic won 77% of his challenges and recovered possession nine times. This left former United man Javier Hernandez out of the game for the most part, meaning he had to go into the midfield to receive the ball. Chicharito only managed two shots throughout the game, neither troubling goalkeeper David De Gea.

Matic appears to be a very good signing for Manchester United. He has a strong presence, something United haven’t had for the past four or five years.

The Red Devils play Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.