Paul Pogba states his intention to win the Premier League with Manchester United

Above: Paul Pogba during the 4-0 win over West Ham United | Photo: Getty Images/Dan Istitene

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has insisted that he returned to Old Trafford to "win the Premier League", as the Frenchman shined in their opening 4-0 victory over West Ham United.

Winning the Premier League is what matters

The midfielder was brought back to his former club last season for then a world-record fee, with new manager José Mourinho forking out £89million for the Frenchman's services from Italian champions Juventus.

The 23-year-old had a great return to English football playing a big part in United's 'mini-treble', which included the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Ajax to lift the Europa League title.

With a full pre-season under his belt and the arrival of Nemanja Matić Pogba looks to be sharper than ever, he showed that on Sunday as he put in a stellar performance against Slaven Bilić's men which included the fourth and final goal of the afternoon.

Many have stated that they expect the race for the Premier League title to be a two-horse race between the two Manchester sides, and Pogba stated that he returned to Theatre of Dreams to lift the league trophy.

"I came here to win the Premier League and to challenge myself as well," Pogba told FourFourTwo. "Winning the Premier League is what matters."

"My dream was to play for this club and, when I finished [in 2012]," the midfielder added. "I always felt like I had missed something at Manchester United because I wasn't a first XI player."

"Now I'm back and happy to be back," Pogba added. "I grew up a lot in Italy and I have come back as a man."

Make it a fortress

United certainly made a statement with Sunday's result that they are side that are to be feared once again, which many will say has been a crucial element that has been from the side ever since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The club's form at the Theatre of Dreams has stuttered over the last few campaigns, but defender Phil Jones stated that it is "very important" that United make Old Trafford a "fortress" once again.

“It’s very important [to make Old Trafford a fortress],” Jones told MUTV. “We’ve got to make sure that teams coming to Old Trafford this season know that they’re in for a tough game and know that they’re going to be under the cosh for a lot of the game."

“I think we got that back last year," the defender stated. "I think teams definitely came to Old Trafford and feared us a lot more than in recent years."

Jones concluded: "And we need to keep that momentum going."