Jesse Lingard states the arrival of Nemanja Matić has allowed the Manchester United midfield to "play their own game"

Above: Nemanja Matić during the 4-0 win over West Ham |Photo: Getty Images/Michael Regan

Jesse Lingard has praised the arrival of newest midfielder Nemanja Matić, stating that the Serbian's arrival at Manchester United has proven crucial in allowing the likes of Paul Pogba to "play their own game".

I can see what he can bring to the team

Red Devils manager José Mourinho saw Matić as one of his crucial components to his side to help in their inevitable Premier League title charge, with United forking out £40million for the services of the 29-year-old.

Since pulling on the red shirt Matić has looked fantastic having played in the final friendly against Sampdoria and the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid, but the Serbian truly shined on Sunday afternoon as United welcome West Ham to Old Trafford.

Matić was one of the star performers in the 4-0 win against The Hammers, his presence allowed the likes of Pogba to really shine who grabbed the fourth and final goal and Lingard stated that he is going to prove crucial in allowing them to show their true creativity.

"I didn't really watch him [Matic] much last season" Lingard admitted to Sky Sports News HQ. "But you can see what he can bring to the team."

"He's a player that's very stable on the ball and can keep it ticking over for us," the 24-year-old stated. "We know Nemanja is a different midfield player."

"He can just feed the ball to Paul [Pogba] and the other midfield players and let them play their own game," Lingard added. "He can sit back and stabilise the play for us."

Embed from Getty Images

Lot of confidence flying around

A large majority of United fans will have been concerned by the confidence of the squad following the defeat to The Galácticos, but that defeat looked to be washed away with the resounding victory over Slaven Bilić's men.

The Red Devils headed into the new campaign with three trophies under their belt and look to be craving more and more, and Lingard stated that there is a "lot of confidence" flying around the group and is hopeful that will equal trophies.

"There's a lot of confidence flying around at the moment," he said. "And it's good that we can stick together and be a part of it."

"Even the lads who weren't involved at the weekend still played a big part in the win," the forward stated. "The whole team is working hard this season and hopefully we'll win trophies."

"We're in a lot of competitions," Lingard concluded. "The more trophies the better."