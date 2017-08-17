Anthony Martial: We have no specific aim at Manchester United, only trophies, trophies, trophies

(Picture Source: Matthew Ashton - AMA / Getty Images)

Anthony Martial has revealed that there are no specific aims for the upcoming season at Manchester United, only for the squad to win as many trophies as they can.

United began their Premier League season on Saturday with a convincing 4-0 win against West Ham United at Old Trafford which sees Jose Mourinho's men sit at the top of the table for the time-being.

The main goal as a United player is win as many titles as you can, reveals Martial

Martial scored United's third goal on the afternoon, but when he was asked about what the club's aims are this term, he revealed that the only aim is to win as many titles as they can.

Speaking to Inside United magazine, Martial said that "as a squad, we haven't really talked about specific aims" but when you play for a club such as United the "goal is to win as many titles as possible" as that is what the club is all about.

Martial continued say that this is "what we tried to do last year" so therefore that is what the team are going "to try to do this year" as that is the main aim for United. When talking about his own aims though he revealed that he does have some but he added that I would like to keep it private, saying he wanted to "keep that to myself."

Embed from Getty Images

Martial reveals the club's desire to win the Premier League title this season

The main trophy that United will look to lift this year is the Premier League, but that will be a big challenge as there are so many teams competing to do so themselves.

But Martial feels that will only add to the excitement of the challenge ahead.

The forward said that "everybody in the league has been reinforcing" in order to compete for the title this season so insisted "it is going to be even better and more exciting for everyone."

Even though United are back in the Champions League this season, Martial reveals that the main aim "is the Premier League title" for United as this is what "we want", adding that everybody in the team is going "to do everything we can to achieve this."

United's league campaign continues with a trip to South Wales to face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).